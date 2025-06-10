Lauren Harbison named Tri-County Player of the Year: NewsTribune sports briefs

Henry-Senachwine senior Lauren Harbison was voted Tri-County Conference Player of the Year.

Joining Harbison as unanimous all-conference picks were Henry senior Kaitlyn Anderson, St. Bede junior Lily Bosnich, Putnam County senior Valeria Villagomez, Marquette sophomore Hunter Hopkins and Seneca’s Tessa Krull and Emma Mino. Krull was named TCC Pitcher of the Year.

St. Bede junior Lili McClain, Henry sophomore Brynna Anderson and Putnam County freshman Kennedy Holocker were second-team picks, while St. Bede’s Ava Balestri, Maci Kelly and Emma Slingsby were honorable mention selections.

Tri-County releases all-conference baseball

Putnam County junior Johnathon Stunkel was unanimously named to the All-Tri-County Conference Team.

Marquette’s Alec Novotney and Sam Mitre, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn’s Henry Koehler and Dwight’s Joey Starks and Luke Gallet also were unanimous picks.

St. Bede senior Alan Spencer and sophomore Geno Dinges earned spots on the first team.

St. Bede junior Gus Burr was voted to the second team, while St. Bede’s Gino Ferrari, Putnam County’s Traxton Mattingly and Kade Zimmerlein and Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe were named honorable mention.

Fieldcrest athletes earn All-HOIC

Four Fieldcrest baseball players and one Fieldcrest softball player earned All-Heart of Illinois Conference honors.

In baseball, Jordan Heider was voted first-team all-conference as an infielder, while Eli Gerdes was named to the second team as an outfielder and infielder Drew Overocker and pitcher Layten Gerdes were honorable mention picks.

In softball, TeriLynn Timmerman was a unanimous choice as an infielder.