Henry’s Lauren Harbison voted ICA All-State First Team: NewsTribune/BCR sports briefs

Henry-Senachwine senior pitcher Lauren Harbison was voted Class 1A All-State First Team by the Illinois Coaches Association.

Harbison went 21-4 with a 1.13 ERA and 277 strikeouts to lead the Mallards to a school-record 25 wins and the program’s first sectional title. She also hit .408 with five home runs, five triples, eight doubles, 20 RBIs, 35 runs and 13 steals.

Henry-Senachwine senior catcher Kaitlyn Anderson and Earlville sophomore pitcher/infielder Addie Scherer were named to the second team.

Earlville freshman catcher/infielder Audrey Scherer and Earlville junior catcher/infielder Bailey Miller were third-team picks.

In Class 2A, Princeton sophomore pitcher/infielder Avah Oertel and Princeton junior utility player Keely Lawson were voted to the second team.

St. Bede junior infielders Lily Bosnich and Ava Balestri and St. Bede junior outfielder Emma Slingsby, Princeton junior outfielder Caroline Keutzer and Princeton infielder/outfielder Kelsea Klingenberg and Fieldcrest sophomore infielder TeriLynn Timmerman were third-team selections.

Henry’s Lori Stenstrom was named one of the ICA’s Class 1A Coaches of the Year.

Three Rivers announces all-conference baseball team

Hall senior pitcher Izzaq Zrust, Hall senior outfielder Jack Jablonski and Mendota senior infielder Braiden Freeman were unanimously selected All-Three Rivers Conference East Division by the league’s coaches.

Kewanee junior pitcher Logan Peed, Newman senior catcher Daniel Kelly, Newman junior infielder Garret Matznick, Newman senior outfielder Chase Decker and Erie-Prophetstown sophomore Evan Steimle were also unanimous picks.

Hall junior outfielder Braden Curran, Princeton junior pitcher Tyler Forristall and Princeton senior infielder Jordan Reinhardt also made the first team, while Newman junior pitcher Evan Bushman rounded out the team.

Area second-team picks were Mendota freshman pitcher Esten Otero, Princeton senior catcher Ace Christiansen, Princeton senior infielder Will Lott and Princeton senior outfielder Noah LaPorte.

Hall’s Noah Plym and Luke Bryant and Princeton’s Luke Smith were honorable mention selections.