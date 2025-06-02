NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Crystal Garcia

Mendota senior Crystal Garcia was the Trojans’ top offensive threat all season.

She showed that again during the postseason.

Garcia scored the game’s lone goal in Mendota’s 1-0 victory over Princeton in the regional championship to give the Trojans their first regional title since 2012.

She also scored the team’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Byron in an Alleman Sectional semifinal.

“Crystal really stepped up for us in postseason,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “She has stepped up for us her whole career but really took it to another level vs. Princeton and Byron.

“Both teams set up a game plan to stop her, but she was still able to find a way to get clutch goals for us. She put four in vs. DePue-Hall (in the regional quarterfinal), she scored the game-winning goal vs. Princeton and almost had a second late in the game. Against Byron. she was marked up essentially by four defenders and still found a way in second half to get through to score. Not very long after she almost made it 3-2 with another breakaway, but the keeper made a good save.

“Crystal went into basically every game as the main focus of other teams, but like all great players, she still found a way to succeed.”

For her performance, Garcia was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Garcia answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing soccer, and how did you get into it?

Garcia: I started playing soccer when I was 5. I did MAYS (Mendota Area Youth Soccer). I didn’t really become dedicated to it until my freshman year when I started playing club.

What do you enjoy about playing soccer?

Garcia: Something I enjoy about playing soccer is the strong sense of family and the friendships I make, because there are so many players on the field.

What makes you a good soccer player?

Garcia: What makes me a good soccer player is the fact that I’m constantly trying to improve and work on things I struggle with. I’m always playing soccer. Even in the winter, I do indoor and I go on my own and train as well.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Garcia: My favorite sports memory would most definitely be winning regionals this year with my soccer team.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Garcia: A pregame ritual I have is that before every game I say a prayer and I put a purple bow in my hair.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Garcia: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would go to Italy, because I’ve always wanted to go there.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Garcia: I could win an eating contest if it was any type of chicken.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Garcia: A movie I never get tired of watching is ‘Me Before You.’

What are your plans after high school?

Garcia: My plans after high school are to attend Rock Valley College to continue my soccer career and pursue a major in nursing.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Garcia: My thoughts on my individual performance last week is that I did what I needed to. The first ball Noemi (Arteaga) sent me (against Princeton), I scored, so I was able to get the momentum shifted toward us.