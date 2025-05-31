Princeton’s Ian Morris, Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing win discus state titles

Princeton senior Ian Morris and Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing claimed state championships in the discus at Saturday’s IHSA state track and field meet in Charleston.

Morris won the 2A title with a toss of 53.58 meters, while Hulsing won the 1A crown with a throw of 57.19 meters.

Princeton freshman Landen Hoffman was second in the 2A discus at 52.39 and La Salle-Peru senior Richie Santiago was fifth at 50.09.

Princeton senior Cade Odell placed fourth in the 2A shot put with a toss of 16.06 meters.

Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez also contributed to the area’s strong showing in the throws with a seventh-place finish in the 1A discus (49.75) and ninth-place finish in the shot put (15.81).

St. Bede senior Greyson Marincic ran a personal record 14.79 seconds to place second in the 1A 110-meter hurdles.

Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett finished ninth in the 1A triple jump (13.15).