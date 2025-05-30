Princeton’s Landen Hoffman leads 2A discus after prelims: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Charleston: Princeton freshman Landen Hoffman launched the top discus throw during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

Hoffman recorded a personal record 52.39 meters to take the top spot by nearly two meters over Johnsburg senior Brett Centnarowicz (50.85) entering Saturday’s finals.

Princeton senior Ian Morris also qualified for the finals along with La Salle-Peru senior Richie Santiago.

Morris tossed the discus a personal best 50.6 meters, which puts him in third, while Santiago sits in eighth at 47.42 meters.

Princeton senior Cade Odell advanced to the finals in the shot put with a toss of 15.78 meters, which ranks fifth.

L-P junior Griffin Hammers and Princeton junior Casey Etheridge did not advance in their events.

Hammers finished 29th in the 800 meters in 2:04.82, while Etheridge was 20th in the 300 hurdles in 41.53 seconds.