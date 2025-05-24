St. Bede holds off IVC for fourth straight regional title

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich (right) hugs teammate Ava Balestri after defeating Illinois Valley Central during the Class 2A St. Bede Regional final on Friday, May 23, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

PERU - With St. Bede leading by two and runners on second and third, IVC’s Taylor Zannacker ripped a line drive into right field.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘I missed my spot for my pitch,’” St. Bede pitcher Macy Strauch said. “But when I saw Quinn (McClain) out there, I knew she could cover it up for us.”

McClain snared the liner, securing a 5-3 victory for the No. 3-seeded Bruins over the No. 2 Grey Ghosts in the Class 2A St. Bede Regional championship Friday.

It’s the fourth consecutive regional title for St. Bede and it came a year after the Bruins lost the core of their 2023 state championship team to graduation.

“It feels amazing,” Strauch said. “We’ve had ups and downs throughout the season, but this one, we really proved who we can be and made our own story.”

St. Bede pitcher Macy Strauch lets go of a pitch to Illinois Valley Central during the Class 2A Regional final on Friday, May 23, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede (15-12) advances to play Sherrard at 5 p.m. Tuesday in an IVC Sectional semifinal. The Tigers (22-9) advanced with a 2-1, eight-inning victory over Rockridge.

“It’s going to be tough,” St. Bede coach Rob Ruppert said. “They’re a good ball club. But that’s why you play them. We’ll see what happens.”

On Friday, the Bruins scored three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning.

With one out, Lily Bosnich walked and went to third when Emma Slingsby put down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error.

Slingsby took off for second but IVC catcher Morgan Ellington threw to third base where Bosnich was initially ruled out.

After the umpires met, obstruction was called on the third baseman, leaving runners on second and third.

Lili McClain then laid down a squeeze bunt to score Bosnich.

“We had the right combination on the bases with Lily Bosnich and Emma Slingsby and Lili McClain at bat,” Ruppert said. “We had the perfect opportunity to run that squeeze and it worked perfectly.”

Strauch followed with a two-run single to right field.

“I felt comfortable because we had some insurance runs but not too comfortable because you never know what can happen,” Strauch said about going out for the bottom of the seventh up 5-1. “You have to finish. It felt good to know I have a good defense behind me.”

The Ghosts scored twice and had two runners on with one out before Strauch got a flyout and lineout to end it.

Strauch and the Bruins escaped multiple jams as IVC stranded runners on second and third in the fourth and left the bases loaded in the sixth.

“You just have to fight through and act like there’s no base runners at all and just push through the batter,” Strauch said.

Strauch allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

“Macy Strauch really battled on the mound,” Ruppert said. “We tried to make some plays behind her and we got a couple timely hits when we needed them. That’s how you win big games.”

IVC scored a run in the second inning and the Bruins tied it in the fifth when Morgan Mercer singled and later scored on an error.

The Bruins took the lead in the sixth when Ava Balestri and Maci Kelly hit back-to-back singles before Jillian Pinter drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.