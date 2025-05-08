Fieldcrest baseball scores 2 runs in 7th in HOIC win: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 4, Lexington 3: The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a Heart of Illinois Conference victory Wednesday in Wenona.

Jordan Heider ripped an RBI triple to tie the game and later scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice.

He finished 3 for 3 with two triples for Fieldcrest (12-9, 6-4 HOIC), while Drew Overocker doubled and scored and Lucas May and Eli Gerdes each had a hit and an RBI.

Lucas Anson earned the win in relief as he pitched the final third of an inning.

Newman 11, Mendota 1: The Trojans only had two hits in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Mendota.

Dane Doyle scored the only run for Mendota (7-13-1, 1-8 TRC East), while Collin Coss took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Newman 6, Mendota 2: Ava Eddy was 3 for 4 with a double and a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Emily Diaz was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Mendota (2-14, 0-9 HOIC), while Leah Henkel took the loss in the circle.

Lexington 15, Fieldcrest 4 (5 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and an RBI as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Olivia Bernardi was 1 for 2 with an RBI for Fieldcrest (0-14, 0-10 HOIC), while Khloe Barisch took the loss in the circle.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaneland 9, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers fell to 0-16 overall and 0-10 in the Interstate 8 Conference with a loss in Maple Park.