Lauren Harbison hits grand slam, throws shutout: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 7, ROWVA-Williamsfield 0: Lauren Harbison smacked a grand slam and pitched a four-hit shutout Monday to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory on the road.

Harbison struck out 15 batters and walked one. She has 150 strikeouts this season and 596 in her career, which is 18 shy of breaking the school record.

Bella Williams launched a two-run home run for the Mallards (15-3).

Earlville 9-8, Hiawatha 1-1: The Red Raiders swept a Little Ten Conference doubleheader in Kirkland, winning 9-1 and 8-1.

Addie Scherer had a three-run homer, a triple, five RBIs and two runs in the opener while also pitching a no-hitter with eight strikeouts. Bailey Miller tripled, drove in three runs and scored two runs.

In the second game, Shelby Garbacz tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Earlville (10-7, 5-5 LTC), while Riley Kelly threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and hit two singles and scored a run.

Princeton 16, Hall 0 (4 inn.): Keely Lawson went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs as the Tigresses rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Samantha Woolley was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, Ellie Harp went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs, and Sylvie Rutledge was 1 for 2 and scored three runs.

Avah Oertel was the winning pticher for Princeton (11-9, 5-2 TRC East).

Charlie Pellegrini was 2 for 2 and took the loss in the circle for Hall (4-17, 3-3).

Newark 8, St. Bede 6: Lily Bosnich and Eva Balestri each homered as the Bruins came up short in a nonconference game in Peru.

Bosnich was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (11-9), while Balestri was 1for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Macy Strauch took the loss in the circle for St. Bede.

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Mendota 1 (6 inn.): Ava Eddy doubled and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Leah Henkel was 2 for 3 with a double and took the loss in the circle for Mendota (2-12, 0-7 TRC East).

TRACK & FIELD

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru swept its senior-night meet at home.

The L-P girls won 10 events to score 133.5 points to win the five-team event. Putnam County (4) was fifth.

Elli Sines and Cassidy Cromwell were double winners for the Cavaliers. Sines won the 100-meter dash (12.77 seconds) and 200 (26.62), while Cromwell swept the throws with tosses of 9.63 meters in the shot put and 25.86 in the discus.

Other winners for L-P were Clara Weitl in the 800 (2:40.24), Sophia Woods in the 3,200 (16:53.18), Reagan Fundell in the 100 hurdles (18.62), Aniya Lumpkins in the long jump (4.87m), the 4x100 (56.08) and 4x200 (1:59.07).

The Panthers had fourth-place finishers in Ella Schrowang in the 800 (3:01.75) and Veronika Mack in the 300 hurdles (1:08.44).

In the boys meet, L-P tallied 114 points. Putnam County (13) was fifth.

Cavalier winners were Noah Zebron in the 100 (12.02), Daniel Gutierrez in the 400 (54.52), Griffin Hammers in the 800 (2:02.75), Zach Pocivasek in the 300 hurdles (45.01) and Joseph Gallicchio in the triple jump (12.13m).

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez won the shot put (14.5m) and discus (46.72m).

At Fisher: Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan placed second in the discus (33.28 meters) at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

She also finished fifth in the shot put (9.31m). Also for the Knights, who finished seventh as a team, Hannah Schumacher was fourth in the 3,200 (12:54.87) and Macy Gochanour fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.72).

BASEBALL

Earlville 3, Hiawatha 0: Aaden Browder threw a three-hit shutout, striking out six batters and walking three to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Kirkland.

Lane Rohrer, Hayden Spoonmore and Austin Todd each had a hit and scored a run for Earlville (6-9, 5-4 LTC).

ROWVA-Williamsifled 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: Ben Meachum gave up two unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks as the Mallards lost a nonconference game on the road.

Austin Keith was 1 for 3 with a run for Henry (5-14), while Landon Harbison was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Mendota 1: Evan McPheeters went 1 for 3 and scored the Trojans’ lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Mendota.

Esten Otero was the losing pitcher for Mendota (7-12, 1-7 TRC East).

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 3, Geneseo 2: The Tigers won both singles matches en route to a victory in Princeton.

Chase Sims won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Landon Davis was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.

Princeton’s No. 1 doubles team of Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won 6-1, 6-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Genoa-Kingston 3, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out on the road.

Orion 4, Princeton 3: The Tigresses lost in Princeton.