Lily Bosnich leads St. Bede softball to opening win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 6, Dwight 4: Lily Bosnich went 4 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in their season opener in Dwight.

Ava Balestri was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs for St. Bede.

Chipper Rossi earned the win in the circle as she gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts and five walks.

Putnam County 16, El Paso-Gridley 7: Chloe Parcher was 3 for 5 with a triple and double while driving in four runs and scoring three as the Panthers cruised to a nonconference victory in their season opener in El Paso.

Valeria Villagomez went 4 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, while Ella Pyszka was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Kennedy Holocker was the winning pitcher as she allowed seven runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.

Mendota 12, Amboy 10: The Trojans outslugged the Clippers to earn a nonconference victory in their season opener in Amboy.

Kewanee 4, La Salle -Peru 3: The Cavaliers led 3-0 but allowed four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a nonconference loss to start the season in Kewanee.

Lydia Steinbach was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Karmen Piano went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Allie Thome and Izzy Pecchio each had two hits and scored a run for L-P, which outhit Kewanee 11-4.

Taylor Vescogni allowed two earned runs on no hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Earlville 0: Addie Scherer had two hits as the Red Raiders were shut out in a nonconference loss in their season opener in Gardner.

Scherer also took the loss in the circle as she gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out nine batters and walking one.

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 6, Roanoke-Benson 5: The Knights scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to rally for a nonconference victory in the season opener in Wenona.

Lucas Anson doubled in Noah Anson in the bottom of the sixth for the winning run.

Jordan Heider was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for Fieldcrest, while Drew Overocker went 1 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs.

Lucas Anson earned the win in relief as he threw three perfect innings with five strikeouts.

Amboy 7, Mendota 6: The Trojans allowed six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a nonconference loss in Amboy.

Braiden Freeman went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Mendota, while Esten Otero was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Earlville 2 (4 inn.): The Red Raiders allowed seven runs in the first inning and nine in the second as they opened the season with a nonconference loss in Gardner.

Aden Browder doubled and drove in both runs for Earlville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Limestone 3, La Salle-Peru 0: Lily Higgins made 10 saves as the Cavaliers started the season with a nonconference loss in Bartonville.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Sterling: Hall’s Joseph Perez won the high jump by clearing 1.88 meters at the Rock Falls Indoor Meet at the Westwood Complex.

Teammate Ryan Bosi was runner-up in the triple jump at 11.25 meters.

In the girls meet, Hall’s Natalia Zamora was second in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.96 seconds.

At Normal: Fieldcrest had three champions at the Heart of Illinois Conference indoor meet on Friday at Illinois State University.

Michael Beckett won the triple jump with a leap of 12.29 meters, Caleb Krischel claimed the 3,200 meters in 10:20.6 and Macy Gochanour took the title in the 400 in 1:05.63.

At Sterling: Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos won the 400-meter dash in 52.2 seconds Saturday at the First Chance Invitational at the Westwood Complex.

He also finished third in the 200 in 23.96 seconds.

Anthony Kelson placed second in the 1,600 in 4:54.35.

MEN’S GOLF

At Farmington, Mo.: IVCC lost 6-4 to Mineral Area in the 36-hole match play portion of the Mineral Area Match Play Tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club over the weekend.

Jake Delaney, Jon Cooper, Carter Fenza and Carson Zellers each scored a point for the team.

Delaney tied for second in the individual portion of the event with a 153 (79-74).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Jacksonville: IVCC opened the spring season with a pair of losses to four-year schools. The Eagles lost 7-0 to Illinois College and 7-0 to Olivet.