2025 NewsTribune softball preview capsules: Henry, BV look to repeat as regional champs

With the season having started Monday, here’s a look at softball teams around the NewsTribune area.

Coach: Adrianna Zeman

Top returners: Valeria Villagomez, sr., OF; Ella Pyszka, jr., IF; Ella Irwin, jr., OF; Alexis Margis, so., C; Chloe Parcher, so., IF/OF

Key newcomers: Myah Richardson, fr., P/IF; Kennedy Holocker, fr., P/IF/OF; Britney Trinidad, fr., IF; Piper Terando, fr., IF

Worth noting: Villagomez, a returning starter in center field, is the lone senior for the Panthers. Pyszka, Irwin and Margis also are returning starters, while Parcher saw some varsity action. Richardson and Holocker will make an immediate impact at the varsity level. “We are very young with a lot of willingness to learn and selflessness behind a very strong senior leader,” Zeman said. “I am thrilled to see what this team does and what they can accomplish this year at such a young age. I think it is a talented group of athletes, and they are all competitive in nature. Once they learn to make adjustments and adapt, I think this will be a tough team to go up against.” Pyszka and Margis will hit at the top of the order, while Villagomez, Irwin, Richardson, Holocker and Trinidad will be middle-of-the-order hitters. “We will be very diverse offensively,” Zeman said. “We have a good mixture of speed and big bats in the lineup to help produce runs.” Richardson and Holocker will handle the pitching duties. “I am excited to see how they grow over the season as varsity level pitchers,” Zeman said. Margis will start behind the plate, and Terando is at first base. Pyszka, Richardson, Parcher, Holocker and Sofia Borri are in the mix in the middle infield, while Teaghan Gualandi and Trinidad could see time at third. Irwin, Holocker, Borri, Parcher and Sydney Samek are vying for time at the corner outfield spots.

Coach: Joel Perez

Top returners: Ava Eddy, sr., P/IF/OF; Sydney Tolley, jr., P/OF; Talia White, jr., C/OF; Addison Perryman, so., IF/OF; Emily Diaz, so., IF/OF; Karissa Freeman, so., IF/P/OF

Key newcomers: Cassie Gonzalez, sr., IF/OF; Lidia Hernandez, sr., OF; Leah Henkel, fr., IF/P; Charlee Dankenbring, fr., IF/OF; Hayley Diaz, fr., C/IF/OF/P; Alexis Nave, fr., C/OF; Karson Doyle, fr., IF/OF

Worth noting: The Trojans have a young roster with three seniors, including only one returning senior in Eddy. “Although young, I am confident they will compete every game,” Perez said. Eddy, Hayley Diaz and Henkel will hit near the top of the order, while Perryman, White, Dankenbring and Emily Diaz are competing to hit in the middle of the order. “My expectations are for the girls to put the ball into play, cause some havoc on the bases and score some runs,” Perez said. Perez said the Trojans are “limited on pitchers.” Eddy will pitch the bulk of the innings, while Tolley, Henkel, Freeman and Hayley Diaz also will pitch. “Our goals for this year are to improve on last year’s win-loss record, make one or less errors per game, have a .333 team batting average, win a regional, have fun and be good teammates,” Perez said.

Coach: Jhavon Hayes

Top returners: Izzy Gibson, jr., C/OF; Ellie Harp, sr., 1B/OF: Makayla Hecht, jr., IF; Caroline Keutzer, jr., OF; Kelsea Klingenberg, sr., OF; Keely Lawson, jr., IF/OF; Kiyrra Morris, So, C/IF; Avah Oertel, so., P/IF; Reese Reviglio, So., P; Sam Woolley, sr., 1B/C

Worth noting: The Tigresses have made great strides under Hayes, going 7-17 in her first season as coach and flipping the numbers last year, going 17-8 and playing for a regional championship. They aim to take it another step this year. “I’ve already told the girls we’re not going to get complacent. We learned a lot Year 1. We applied our knowledge Year 2, and Year 3 they know what to expect, and we can build off last season’s success,” Hayes said. “First they said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to win state.’ [I said], ‘Let’s bring it down.‘ We’re going to get farther than last season. That’s our goal. These seniors are pretty determined.” The Tigresses bring back a stock of talent to stay on the rise with the likes of seniors Klingenberg, a Parkland College signee who hit .489 average; Harp (.392) and Woolley (18 RBIs), a Judson University recruit; juniors Hecht (.481, 31 steals, 36 runs), a base-running threat; slugging shortstop Lawson (.400, 6 HR, 39 RBIs); Gibson (6 HR, 17 RBI); Reviglio (9-2, 2.16) and super slapper Keutzer (.346); and sophomore pitcher/slugger Oertel (8-6, 3.42, .357, 6 HR, 35 RBIs) and Morris (.373). Also returning are senior Neveah Briddick (P/SS) and junior Sylvie Rutledge (2B).

Coach: Dave Shepard

Top returners: Carly Reglin, sr., P; Kayden Haage, jr., IF; Kayden Haage, jr., IF; Sadie Bailey, sr., OF; Emily Wright, jr., C; Emma Stull, sr., IF

Key newcomers: Mallory Williams Maubach, so., P; Danica Benavides, fr., P/OF; Abby Jamison, jr., OF/IF; Ali Carrington, fr., OF; Kloey Trujillo, jr., IF; Remi Marshall, fr., Ut.

Worth noting: The Storm suffered key losses to graduation and then lost two other players from last year’s regional championship team in all-state pitcher Madison Smith (transfer) and all-state shortstop Lesleigh Maynard (injury). “We’re definitely going to look different this year losing the whole outfield to graduation and two returning seniors, so we will have to work harder and support each other as a family. But expectations will not change. We have 23 girls on the roster, and every one of them will be ready for the challenge.” Despite the losses, BV does bring back some experienced talent. Reglin is back in the pitching circle after going 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA last year. Haage (22 RBIs in 2024) moves from third base to shortstop, and Bailey (.333) moves from first base to outfield. Wright (.418) is back behind the plate, while Stull (.396) takes over at first base. The Storm look to be competitive in their first year in the Lincoln Trail Conference. “Entering a new conference also is going to be different for the girls. The LTC has very good teams, and hopefully we will be up for the challenge,” Shepard said. “Just like every team, our goals will first and foremost be competitive every game we play. Hopefully we can challenge to be conference champs and of course go deep in the playoffs.”

Coach: Shannon Cook

Top returners: Bailey Miller, jr., C; Shelby Garbacz, jr., 1B; Mya Ramey, jr.; Addie Scherer, so., P; Rylee Hill, so.; Kiley Franzese, so.; Sam Knauf, so.

Key newcomers: Riley Kelly, fr., P; Savannah Majestic, fr.; Hailey Mathesius, fr.; Audrey Scherer, fr., C

Worth noting: The Red Raiders return seven players who saw significant playing time last season and add a group of freshmen who will contribute. “All of the returning players had a lot of varsity experience,” Cook said. “Coach [Sarah] Johnson and I are excited to work with this group of girls. They are skilled, hardworking and positive.” Cook said the Red Raiders will be versatile. “Everyone will have an opportunity to play a part during each game, and players will need to be prepared to play more than one position,” Cook said. “Addie and Riley will be our pitchers, but they will play other positions when not pitching. Bailey and Audrey will be our catchers, but they also will play other positions. Shelby will spend a lot of time at first base or in the outfield. Everyone else is working on a position that they are comfortable playing and will be placed where the team needs them most.” Miller (.318 batting average in 2024), Addie Scherer (.556) and Audrey Scherer will hit in the middle of the order. “We hope to be competitive in our games and have more wins than last year,” Cook said.

Coach: Liz Kay

Top returners: TeriLynn Timmerman, so., SS; Julia Ehrnthaller, sr., OF/P; Jess Schultz, sr., IF

Worth noting: Coming off a 2-19 season, the Knights have a young team with only five upperclassmen on the roster. “Our strengths are our willingness to step up and fulfill roles needed for the team,” Kay said. “We have positive team chemistry and great leadership.” Timmerman hit .500 with 10 doubles and three triples as a freshman to earn second-team All-Heart of Illinois Conference. Ehrnthaller and Schultz also are returning contributors. The Knights need younger players to step into the starting lineup. “We have several underclassmen who did not start last year who are in a starting role this season,” Kay said. “They are ready to step into that position and make an impact.”

Coach: Lori Stenstrom

Top returners: Lauren Harbison, sr., P; Kaitlyn Anderson, sr., C; Rylan Davis, sr., 1B/P; Lexi Serpette, sr., OF; Brooklynn Thompson, jr., 3B/SS; Rachel Eckert, jr., OF; Harper Schrock, jr., 1B/OF; Brynna Anderson, so., 2B

Key newcomers: Bella Williams, fr., OF; Addy Robbins, fr., SS; Emma Kay Gaspardo, fr., 3B/SS

Worth noting: The Mallards return eight starters, including all-state catcher Kaitlyn Anderson, from last year’s team that went 16-13 and won the program’s first regional title since 2006. “Experience is one of our strengths,” Stenstrom said. “We have many players who can play multiple positions, so making a lineup change shouldn’t hurt us. Our pitching and catching experience also is a strength.” Kaitlyn Anderson will be the team’s top offensive weapon after leading the area with a .579 batting average, nine home runs and eight triples and ranking top 10 in RBIs (31) and runs (28). Harbison was top 10 in the area in batting average (.442) and runs (34). Those two will hit near the top of the order. “We will see who fills in around them,” Stenstrom said. “We want to be more consistent at the plate with fewer innings that don’t produce anything.” Harbison returns as the team’s ace after she had a 1.40 ERA and 168 strikeouts last season. “We have five players who pitch,” Stenstrom said. “I expect our pitching to be better and more consistent this year. Our top pitcher is Lauren Harbison. Once we get into a rhythm of the season, I expect her to be pretty effective with her pitches.” The Mallards look to be near the top of the Tri-County Conference, repeat as regional champions and “see how far we can get.”