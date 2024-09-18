L-P boys cross country wins home meet: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: The La Salle-Peru boys team had four runners place in the top 10 to win a home meet at Baker Lake on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers tallied 39 points. Princeton (71) placed third, and Mendota (115) was fifth.

Griffin Hammers led L-P by placing third in 17:21, while Adam Kasperski (17:43) was sixth, Anthony Padilla (18:25) was ninth and Braylin Bond (18:50) 10th.

Tyler VandeVenter (17:35) and Augustus Swanson (17:37) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the Tigers.

Mendota’s Anthony Kelson placed second in 16:44, and Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel was 12th in 19:04.

In the girls race, Princeton (50) was second behind Ottawa (28). L-P (71) placed third.

Princeton’s Ruby Acker won in 20:55, while teammate Payton Frueh was third in 22:45. Kiely Domyancich led the Cavs, as she took sixth in 23:26.

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Princeville 0: Lauren Harbison had 20 assists – reaching 1,000 for her career – to lead the Mallards to a 25-20, 25-19 victory in a nonconference match in Henry.

Kaitlyn Anderson had 18 digs and nine kills for Henry (10-2), while Brynna Anderson had eight points, four digs, four kills and two aces.

Earlville 2, Indian Creek 1: Bailey Miller had nine kills and a block as the Red Raiders earned a 25-23, 14-25, 25-15 Little Ten Conference win in Earlville.

Liz Vazquez had 16 digs for Earlville, while Jessie Miller had five kills and two blocks.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Mendota 0: Laylie Denault had 10 kills as the Spikers lost 25-17, 25-16 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Ella Martin had 14 assists for Mendota, while Ella Coss added nine kills.

Eureka 2, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights lost 25-6, 25-10 in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk.

BOYS GOLF

At Princeton: Dane Doyle, Grady Jones and Jonas Fitzgerald each carded a 39 as Mendota placed second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Chapel Hill Golf Course. Riverdale won with a 149, followed by the Trojans (157) and Princeton (172).

Brody Hartt added a 40 for Mendota.

Luke Smith led the Tigers with a 39, while Jackson Mason (41), Jayden Fulkerson (46) and Nolan Kloepping (46) rounded out the scores for Princeton.

GIRLS GOLF

Sterling 211, La Salle-Peru 211: The Golden Warriors beat the Cavaliers on a fifth-score tiebreaker at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling.

Allie Thome led the Cavs with a 46, while Sophia Chiu (47), Delani Duggan 957) and Mary Craven (61) rounded out L-P’s scores.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 3, IVC 1: Gabriel Cano scored two goals to help the Little Giants to a nonconference victory in DePue.

Osvaldo Morales also scored for DePue-Hall (4-6-1).

Oregon 3, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders were shut out in a nonconference match in Earlville.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

IVCC 3, Kishwaukee 0: The Eagles won 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 in an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.