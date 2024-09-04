L-P volleyball tops Bloomington: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Bloomington 0: Carly Garretson had 14 points, two aces and 10 assists to help the Cavaliers to a 25-11, 25-17 victory in a nonconference match La Salle.

Emma Jereb had 14 points, 10 assists and eight digs for L-P (7-0), while Ava Currie had six kills and three blocks.

Princeton 2, Newman 0: Keighley Davis put down seven kills and had three blocks as the Tigresses earned a 25-13, 25-15 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Princeton.

Caroline Keutzer served for 15 points and four aces for Princeton (4-3, 1-0 TRC East), while Kathy Maciczak added five kills, six points, four aces and two blocks.

Fieldcrest 2, Putnam County 0: Macy Gochanour had 20 assists and two aces to lead the Knights to a 25-21, 25-18 nonconference victory over Putnam County in Granville.

Pru Mangan contributed 13 digs for Fieldcrest (3-1-1).

Myah Richardson had 15 digs, eight kills, five assists, four points and an ace for the Panthers (5-2), while Eme Bouxsein added 10 digs, six assists, four points and a block.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Stark County 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had seven digs, four kills, two assists and a block as the Mallards won 25-11, 25-12 in a nonconference match in Henry.

Harper Schrock had five kills, two aces and a block for Henry, while Lauren Harbison contributed 14 assists, five digs, two aces and a kill.

St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: The Bruins beat the Red Raiders 25-10, 25-22 in a nonconference match in Earlville.

Liz Vazquez had 20 digs for Earlville, while Bailey Miller put down six kills and Payton Actis added eight assists.

Bureau Valley 2, Morrison 0: The Storm won 25-18, 25-22 in a nonconference match in Manlius.

Wethersfield 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-10, 25-19 in a nonconference match in LaMoille.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, Riverdale 0: Isaac Diaz scored three goals to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Mendota.

Johan Cortez had two goals and two assists for Mendota (4-0-1), while Cesar Casas scored two goals, Luis Ramirez had a goal and an assist and Sebastian Carlos added a goal.

BOYS GOLF

Hall 161, Orion 194: Landen Plym shot a 1-under par 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Noah Plym (40), Joe Perez (41) and Jake Diaz (44) rounded out the scoring for Hall.

Mendota 167, Erie-Prophetstown 170: Brody Hartt eagled his last hole to claim medalist honors with a 38 and help the Trojans seal the Three Rivers Conference victory at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.

Also scoring for Mendota were Dane Doyle (41), Jonas Fitzgerald (43) and Grady Jones (45).

At Dwight: Abe Wiesbrock shot a 43 as St. Bede finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Dwight Country Club in Dwight.

Roanoke-Benson won with a 172 followed by the Bruins (190) and Dwight (202).

Also scoring for St. Bede were Zach Husser (46), Chris Gedraitis (47) and Kaden Nauman (54).

At Aledo: Jayden Fulkerson and Kaiden Coomer each shot a 39 as Princeton finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Oak View Country Club.

Mercer County won with a 151 followed by the Tigers (163) and Sherrard (195).

Jackson Mason had a 42 for Princeton and Luke Smith added a 43.

At Edelstein: Wyatt Novotny shot an 80 to lead Bureau Valley in the IVC Invitational at Arrowhead Country Club.

Also scoring for the Storm were Atticus Middleton (850, Landen Birdsley (91) and Logan Philhower (96).

GIRLS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 202, Sycamore 216: Allie Thome carded a 41 to claim medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

Sophia Chiu shot a 48 for L-P, while Quinn Mertes had a 54 and Mary Craven added a 59.

Dwight 212, St. Bede 239: Andrea Bradner shot a 56 as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference match at Dwight Country Club in Dwight.

Anna Cyrocki carded a 58 for St. Bede, while Breanna Martinez had a 60 and Eden Galven added a 65.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Chillicothe: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran the 3-mile course in 20:51.28 to win by 1:31 in a four-school meet at IVC.

The Timberducks had three other runners in the top 10 in Olivia Piles (sixth), Jocelyn Shaefer (eighth) and Elizabeth Knuckey (ninth).

In the boys race, Tristen Hall led the Timberducks as he placed 16th in 19:51.72.