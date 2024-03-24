NewsTribune area sports schedule for March 25-30, 2024

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.
Monday, March 25
Baseball: Sterling at La Salle-Peru, Mendota at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field: Fieldcrest at Seneca, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: La Salle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Rock Island at La Salle-Peru, Putnam County at IVC, Mendota at Bureau Valley, Marquette at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
Baseball: St. Bede at El Paso-Gridley, Ottawa at Hall, Midland at Putnam County, Erie-Prophetstown at Princeton, Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: St. Bede at Rochelle, 2:30 p.m.
Boys track and field: St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Amboy-LaMoille at Rosenberry Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ottawa at DePue-Hall, Coal City at Mendota, IVC at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field: La Salle-Peru’s Lady Cavs Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Sandwich at St. Bede, Midland at Putnam County, Rockridge at Princeton, Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.
College softball: IVCC at Kishwaukee (DH), 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
Baseball: Washington at La Salle-Peru, Fieldcrest at Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field: St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Amboy-LaMoille at Rosenberry Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: La Salle-Peru at Streator, St. Bede at Somonauk, Fieldcrest at Hall, Bureau Valley at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 28
Baseball: Indian Creek at St. Bede, Putnam County at Midland, Bureau Valley at Mendota, Henry-Senachwine at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: St. Bede at Alleman, Dixon at Mendota, 4 p.m.
Coed track and field: Putnam County, El Paso-Gridley, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson at Henry-Midland, 4 p.m.; Hall, Princeton, Morrison, Erie-Prophetstown at Rock Falls, Mendota at Kewanee, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Putnam County at Midland, Bureau Valley at Mendota, Henry-Senachwine at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.
College baseball: IVCC at Rock Valley (DH), 2 p.m.
College softball: IVCC at Sauk Valley (DH), 3 p.m.
Friday, March 29
Baseball: El Paso-Gridley at Putnam County, Bureau Valley at Riverdale, Hinckley-Big Rock at Fieldcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Boys track and field: La Salle-Peru at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: La Salle-Peru at Normal U-High, Bureau Valley at Riverdale, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Baseball: Rock Falls at St. Bede, Hall at Rockridge (DH), Kewanee at Henry-Senachwine, 10 a.m.; La Salle-Peru at Streator (DH), Sherrard at Princeton 11 a.m.
Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru at Rockford Guilford Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls soccer: Sterling at La Salle-Peru, Princeton at Alleman, 11 a.m.
Softball: Marian Central Catholic at La Salle-Peru (DH), Hall at Rockridge (DH), Kewanee at Henry-Senachwine, 10 a.m.; Sherrard at Princeton, 11 a.m.
College baseball: IVCC at Kishwaukee (DH), noon
Men’s tennis: IVCC at Illinois College, 10 a.m.