NewsTribune area sports schedule for March 25-30, 2024

St. Bede head baseball coach Bill Booker talks to his players (from left) Carson Riva, Alan Spencer, Gus Burr and Luke Tunnell on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Monday, March 25

Baseball: Sterling at La Salle-Peru, Mendota at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field: Fieldcrest at Seneca, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: La Salle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Rock Island at La Salle-Peru, Putnam County at IVC, Mendota at Bureau Valley, Marquette at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Baseball: St. Bede at El Paso-Gridley, Ottawa at Hall, Midland at Putnam County, Erie-Prophetstown at Princeton, Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: St. Bede at Rochelle, 2:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Amboy-LaMoille at Rosenberry Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at DePue-Hall, Coal City at Mendota, IVC at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: La Salle-Peru’s Lady Cavs Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Sandwich at St. Bede, Midland at Putnam County, Rockridge at Princeton, Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

College softball: IVCC at Kishwaukee (DH), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Baseball: Washington at La Salle-Peru, Fieldcrest at Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Amboy-LaMoille at Rosenberry Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Salle-Peru at Streator, St. Bede at Somonauk, Fieldcrest at Hall, Bureau Valley at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 28

Baseball: Indian Creek at St. Bede, Putnam County at Midland, Bureau Valley at Mendota, Henry-Senachwine at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: St. Bede at Alleman, Dixon at Mendota, 4 p.m.

Coed track and field: Putnam County, El Paso-Gridley, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson at Henry-Midland, 4 p.m.; Hall, Princeton, Morrison, Erie-Prophetstown at Rock Falls, Mendota at Kewanee, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Putnam County at Midland, Bureau Valley at Mendota, Henry-Senachwine at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.

College baseball: IVCC at Rock Valley (DH), 2 p.m.

College softball: IVCC at Sauk Valley (DH), 3 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Baseball: El Paso-Gridley at Putnam County, Bureau Valley at Riverdale, Hinckley-Big Rock at Fieldcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: La Salle-Peru at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Salle-Peru at Normal U-High, Bureau Valley at Riverdale, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Baseball: Rock Falls at St. Bede, Hall at Rockridge (DH), Kewanee at Henry-Senachwine, 10 a.m.; La Salle-Peru at Streator (DH), Sherrard at Princeton 11 a.m.

Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru at Rockford Guilford Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls soccer: Sterling at La Salle-Peru, Princeton at Alleman, 11 a.m.

Softball: Marian Central Catholic at La Salle-Peru (DH), Hall at Rockridge (DH), Kewanee at Henry-Senachwine, 10 a.m.; Sherrard at Princeton, 11 a.m.

College baseball: IVCC at Kishwaukee (DH), noon

Men’s tennis: IVCC at Illinois College, 10 a.m.