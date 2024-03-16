L-P baseball rallies to win in 8 innings: NewsTribune roundup for Friday

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 11, Monmouth-Roseville 10 (8 inn.): Jack Jereb scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Cavaliers to a come-from-behind victory at the IVC tournament in Chillicothe.

The Cavaliers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game as Brendan Boudreau hit a two-run single and Jacob Gross hit a two-run double.

Boudreau and Gross drove in three runs each for L-P (2-1), while Seth Adams was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs.

Boudreau earned the win in relief, striking out three in a scoreless eighth.

Hall 7, Putnam County 1: Luke Bryant and Payton Dye drove in two runs each Friday to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Bryant was 2 for 3 with a double and a run, while Dye was 2 for 3 with a double.

Max Bryant was the winning pitcher for Hall (1-1) as he allowed one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Braden Curran and Luke Bryant combined for three scoreless innings of relief, giving up one hit.

A.J. Furar was 1 for 2 with a run for PC (1-2).

St. Bede 10, Somonauk 2: Nathan Husser went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs as the Bruins earned a nonconference victory in Peru.

Gino Ferrari and Ryan Slinsby each doubled and drove in a pair of runs for St. Bede (2-0), which broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning.

Alan Spencer earned the win on the mound as he gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out nine batters and walking one in five innings.

Amboy 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Clippers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make off with a nonconference victory over the Storm in Amboy.

Elijah Endress led the Storm, who scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 5-3 lead, with two hits, while Tyler Birkey had a double with an RBI.

Quinn Leffelmen led the Clippers with three hits and three RBIs.

Heyworth 13, Henry-Senachwine 3 (5 inn.): Carson Rowe went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Heyworth.

Mason Guarnieri was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Henry (1-1-1).

SOFTBALL

Princeton 13, IVC 3: Everyone in the lineup got a hit as the Tigresses racked up 17 hits en route to an opening day victory at Chillicothe.

Freshman Avah Oertel led the hit parade with four hits and four RBIs for Princeton, which scored six runs in the first two innings and six more in the seventh to put the game away.

Makayla Hecht (3 RBIs) and Caroline Keutzer (RBI) each had three hits and Sam Woolley added two hits with an RBI.

Putnam County 15, Plano 3 (5 inn.): Maggie Richetta was 3 for 4 with a triple, five RBIs and two runs as the Panthers rolled to a nonconference victory in Plano.

Gabby Doyle went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs for PC (2-0), while Timmber Skinner went 1 for 2 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.

Paxton Stunkel tossed a complete game for the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Brady Hartz won the 60-meter dash in 7.32 seconds and placed second in the 200 in 24.44 seconds to help Bureau Valley place second in the eight-team Newman Invitational at the Westwood Complex.

The Storm tallied 107 points to finish behind Rock Falls (112). St. Bede (4) was eighth.

Also for the Storm, Drake Michlig won the shot put with a toss of 13.68 meters and Landon Hulsing won the high jump by clearing 1.83 meters.

For the Bruins, Greyson Marincic placed fourth in the 400 in 57.79 seconds.