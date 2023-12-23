NewsTribune area holiday basketball tournament preview

L-P's Josh Senica is guarded by Marquette's Peter McGrath and Charlie Mullen during the 49th annual Colmone Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at Hall High School. L-P will play in the Plano Christmas Classic, while the Crusaders will host the Marquette Christmas Tournament. (Scott Anderson)

Boys and girls basketball teams around the state will compete in tournaments the week after Christmas. Here’s a look at all those involving NewsTribune-area teams.

BOYS

Plano Christmas Classic

After hosting its own tournament last season, La Salle-Peru returns to the Plano Christmas Classic.

The Cavaliers (9-3) were voted the No. 3 seed and face unseeded Mendota (5-6) in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27. L-P beat the Trojans 88-47 in the third-place game of the Colmone Classic on Dec. 9.

Kaneland is the No. 1 seed, Burlington Central is No. 2, while Northridge Prep and Streator round out the top five.

“I’m happy with the seed,” L-P coach John Senica said. “There are a lot of good teams there. We’re excited. We’re looking forward to it. We’re hoping we’re going to play some different teams. I know we have Mendota the first game, but after that I think we’re going to see some different teams and that’s what we’re looking for.”

The semifinals are set for Dec. 29, with the title game scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 30.

Marquette Christmas Tournament

The former Marseilles Holiday Tournament is full of area teams, including St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Earlville, Marquette, Serena, Flanagan-Cornell and Woodland.

Serena (9-0) earned the No. 1 seed, followed by Lexington (8-3), Earlville (11-0), Marquette (3-4), Flanagan-Cornell (7-2), Woodland (9-2), Hall (5-6) and Somonauk (6-3). The Bruins (2-8) and Panthers (1-8) are unseeded.

The Red Devils open the tournament at 9 a.m. Dec. 26 against Coal City. Earlville and St. Bede plat at noon. The Red Raiders beat the Bruins 61-39 on Dec. 13. Putnam County faces Serena at 3:30 p.m.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Fieldcrest, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Class 2A Poll, is the No. 6 seed in the small school bracket.

The Knights (9-0) face No. 11-seeded Rock Falls (8-3) in the first round at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at Normal West.

Fieldcrest beat the Rockets 62-42 in the Colmone Classic championship game Dec. 9.

The tournament wraps up Dec. 30, with the title game set for 5:15 p.m. at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.

LaMoille Holiday Classic

The tournament has expanded in its second year, going from a four-team round robin to an eight-team bracketed tournament.

The tournament includes the host Lions (3-9), DePue (3-8), Leland (4-7), Lowpoint-Washburn (9-4), Galva (2-6), Hiawatha (3-10), Annawan (10-2) and Calvary Christian (0-9).

In the quarterfinals Dec. 27, the Little Giants play Galva at 3 p.m., and LaMoille faces Calvary Christian at 6 p.m.

The tournament concludes Dec. 29 with the title game scheduled for 6 p.m.

Princeville Holiday Tournament

Henry-Senachwine (4-9) earned the No. 7 seed for the 95th edition of the Princeville tournament. The Mallards open the tournament at 2 p.m. Dec. 26 against No. 2 Midland (8-5). The host Princes (9-2) are the top seed.

The tournament concludes Dec. 28, with the title game set for 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Lady Bruins Christmas Classic

The tournament has a different look this year with three new teams added to the field in Associated Press Class 1A No. 4 Annawan (11-3), 1A No. 1 Serena (9-0) and Newark.

St. Bede (8-5), Putnam County (12-3), Fieldcrest (8-4), Kewanee (3-9) and Sandwich (3-9) return to the tournament.

“It’s going to be a very competitive tournament this year with Serena and Annawan being ranked in addition to the rest of the teams coming,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. “We need to play these teams during the season to make us better in the end.”

The Green Pool includes Annawan, St. Bede, Newark and Sandwich, while Fieldcrest, Putnam County, Serena and Kewanee make up the White Pool.

The tournament begins Dec. 26 with six pool play games starting at 10 a.m. with the last scheduled tipoff at 5:30 p.m. There are six more pool games Dec. 27.

Placement games are Dec. 28, with the title game set for 4 p.m.

Amboy Holiday Tournament

Hall (5-7) and Mendota (3-10) head to Amboy. The Red Devils are in the Black Pool with the host Clippers (8-4) and Somonauk, while the Trojans will play in the Red Pool with Newman (6-9) and Hiawatha (7-9).

Hall opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 26, and Mendota faces Amboy at 6 p.m. Pool play continues Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 with placement games Dec. 29, including the title game at 6 p.m.

Earlville Christmas Tournament

Earlville (2-10) will welcome Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (3-9), Parkview (7-1), Yorkville (9-3), Hinckley-Big Rock (9-5), Pecatonica (13-1), Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn (3-9) and the FCW JV for its annual tournament.

The Red Raiders open the tournament at 9 a.m. Dec. 26 against FCW. The Mallards close the first day against Pecatonica at 1:30 p.m.

The tournament concludes Dec. 28, with the title game set for 1:30 p.m.

Warkins Classic

Bureau Valley (7-5) is in a pool with Monmouth-Roseville (7-6) and Stark County (1-12) in Erie-Prophetstown’s tournament.

The Storm play Stark County at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 and Monmouth-Roseville at 5:30 p.m.

Crossover games are Dec. 29 with placement games Dec. 30, including the title game at 6 p.m.