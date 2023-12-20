La Salle-Peru boys basketball tops Rochelle: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 76, Rochelle 69: Nicholas Olivero scored 19 points Tuesday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.

Seth Adams had 15 points for L-P (9-3, 1-2 I8), which trailed 40-36 at halftime. Josh Senica scored 12 points, while Mikey Hartman contributed nine points and Jack Jereb and Brendan Boudreau added eight points each.

Earlville 40, Annawan 26: The Red Raiders improved to 11-0 with a nonconference victory in Annawan.

Ridgewood 63, Henry-Senachwine 43: The Mallards fell in a nonconference game in Woodhull.

WRESTLING

At Orion: Mendota split a triangular, beating Putnam County-Hall 42-24 and losing to Orion 70-12.

Against PC-Hall, Trayvon Rucker recorded a pin at 132 pounds and Cole Kleckner won by pin at 138. Payton Gagliardo won by pin at 190 against Orion.

For the Panthers, Elijah Leota (285), Lilly Levine (215) and Ella Irwin (190) won by pin against Mendota.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 53, Earlville 18: The Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Plano.