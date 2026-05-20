Dumpster fire at Amazon warehouse in Huntley

The Huntley Amazon fulfillment center, located at 11500 Freeman Road near Route 47 and Interstate 90. (Michelle Meyer)

A fire broke out in a recycling compactor at the Huntley Amazon warehouse Tuesday evening.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at just after 7 p.m. Tuesday to the Amazon Distribution facility at 11500 Freeman Road for a reported dumpster fire. First responders arrived at a “small fire inside a cardboard recycling compactor that was attached to the building,” according to a district news release.

Amazon employees controlled the fire using multiple fire extinguishers. Operations halted, and the building was evacuated while firefighters completely extinguished the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the compactor. The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District used an airboat to remove smoke from the warehouse, according to the release.

Officials said the fire appears to be accidental and are investigating.