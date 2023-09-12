NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
Princeton def. Hall 25-21, 23-25, 25-19: Ellie Harp had 11 kills, nine points, three aces and two blocks as the Tigresses outlasted the Red Devils for a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 35 assists, 15 points, 12 digs, three aces and two kills for Princeton (9-7-1, 2-2 TRC East), while Miyah Fox contributed 21 digs, nine points and an ace.
La Salle-Peru def. Yorkville 22-25, 27-25, 25-17: The Cavaliers bounced back after losing the first set to earn a nonconference victory in La Salle.
Addison Urbanski had 19 assists, 16 points, 13 digs, 11 kills and two blocks for L-P, while Bridget Hoskins contributed 20 points and 11 digs.
Henry-Senachwine def. LaMoille 25-16, 25-19: Taylor Frawley had eight digs, five points and an ace to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in LaMoille.
Harper Schrock put down four kills for Henry, while Annabelle Myong served a pair of aces.
GIRLS GOLF
At Pontiac: Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz carded a 96 to tie for 15th at the Pontiac Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Club..
The Knights scored a 443 to finish 11th in the 12-team field. Bradley-Bourbonnais won with a 349.
Ava Marty (107), Gwyneth Frei (119) and Julia Ehrnthaller (121) rounded out the scores for Fieldcrest.
At Sterling: Anna Cyrocki shot a 59 as St. Bede finished third in a Three Rivers Conference quadrangular at Emerald Hills Golf Course.
Erie-Prophetstown won with a 225, followed by Newman (231), St. Bede (258) and Bureau Valley (282).
Andrea Brandner (64), Erin Dove (67) and Breanna Martinez (68) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.
Michaela Noder led the Storm with a 65, while Rashida Martin (67), Abby Wall (73) and Gracie Phillips (77) also scored for BV.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kaskaskia 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles dropped to 1-4 on the season with a road loss.
SUNDAY RESULT
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 1, Madison 1: Rodrigo Rochete scored on an assist from Danny Cruz as the Eagles played to a tie with Madison on the road.
Colin Hart made eight saves for IVCC (4-1-1).