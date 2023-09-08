NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

GIRLS TENNIS
St. Bede 4, Peoria Christian 1: The Bruins swept the singles action and claimed two of three doubles matches to earn a home win Thursday.
In singles, Ella Englehaupt won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, while Georgina Guo won 7-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Olivia Orteza and Bailey Engles were 6-0, 6-2 winners at No. 1 doubles, while Rubi De La Torre and Emma Smudzinski claimed a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 win at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
At Rock Island: Owen Aughenbaugh shot an even par 36 to claim medalist honors and lead Mendota to a victory in a triangular at Highland Springs Golf Course.
The Trojans carded a 167 to beat Mercer County (170) and Rockridge (175).
Brody Hartt had a 42 for Mendota, while Cale Strouss had a 44 and Evan McPheeters added a 45.
At Sheffield: Tyson Phillips shot a 38 to help Princeton to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.
The Tigers scored a 168 to beat Bureau Valley (172) and Orion (185).
Jackson Mason (40), Kaiden Coomer (44) and Luke Smith (46) rounded out the scoring for Princeton.
Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny was the medalist with a 37, while Landen Birdsley (41), Atticus Middleton (46) and Collin Stabler (48) also scored for the Storm.
GIRLS GOLF
At Princeton: Addie Carr carded a 45 to earn medalist honors and lead Princeton to a win in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
The Tigresses scored a 209 to top Erie-Prophetstown (212) and Bureau Valley (244).
Addie Hecht shot a 51 for Princeton, while Ava Morton had a 56 and Reese Reviglio added a 57.
Rashida Martin led the Storm with a 58, while Katrina Wahl (61), Kirstyn Balensiefen (62) and Michaela Noder (63) rounded out the scores for BV.
VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru def. Morris 20-25, 25-20, 27-25: Katie Sowers had 17 assists, 11 points and five kills to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.
Addison Urbanski had 16 digs, 12 assists, 11 points, nine digs and two blocks for L-P, while Kaylee Abens contributed 17 points and 13 digs.
St. Bede def. Roanoke-Benson 25-20, 21-25, 25-15: The Bruins picked up a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.
Bureau Valley def. Kewanee 25-21, 22-25, 25-20: Emma Stabler had 20 digs, 11 kills, five blocks and four points as the Storm earned a Three Rivers Conference victory in Kewanee.
Kate Salisbury had 21 assists, nine points, one ace, seven digs, five kills and four blocks for BV, while Lesleigh Maynard added 30 digs, 11 points and four aces.
Henry-Senachwine def. Midland 25-14, 25-19: Kaitlyn Anderson put down 10 kills to go along with 10 digs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Lauren Harbison had 18 assists, 10 points, two aces and four digs for Henry, while Brooklyn Thompson contributed 10 points, four aces and two kills.
Earlville def. Plano 25-19, 25-18: Brooklyn Guelde had 13 assists, nine points, seven digs and three kills to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone put down 12 kills for Earlville (9-3), while Mady Olson had 11 digs.
Fieldcrest def. Heyworth 25-23, 25-23: Allie Wiesenhofer had 12 digs and 10 kills as the Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Heyworth.
Bella Fortner had 14 assists for Fieldcrest (8-1, 2-1 HOIC), while Kaylin Rients added seven kills and seven digs.
Newman def. Hall 25-14, 25-21: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference match in Sterling.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Byron 54, La Salle-Peru co-op 48: Clara Guglielmetti and Sam Nauman each won a pair of individual events as the Cavaliers came up short in La Salle.
Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.05) and the 100 freestyle (59.07), while Nauman won the 50 freestyle (27.79) and the 500 freestyle (5:48.73).
The pair also swam with Quinn Wilkinson and Addy Nance to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.45).
Nance won the 100 backstroke (1:08.94).
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 8, Sandwich 0: Griffin Cook scored three goals and had two assists as the Red Raiders rolled to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Trenton Fruit had two goals and an assist, while Carols Gonzalez scored two goals and Mya Ramey scored her first varsity goal for Earlville (8-1).
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out at home.