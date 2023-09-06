NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

CROSS COUNTRY
At Plano: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams opened the season with victories Tuesday at the Ross Greiter Invitational.
The Cavaliers had the top three runners in the girls race. Ashlee Lord won with a 23:09.33 followed by Anya De La Luz (23:41.14) and Kiely Domyancich (24:23.1).
L-P’s Lylian Pabian (25:27.12) placed fifth and Gracie Politsch (26:27.9) was seventh.
The Cavs scored 18 points to top second-place Plano by 23.
In the boys race, L-P’s Griffin Hammers (18:25.32), Adam Kasperski (18:33.4) and Braylin Bond (19:39.09) placed third, fourth, fifth, respectively.
The Cavs tallied 33 points to beat second-place IMSA (41).
BOYS GOLF
At Princeton: Jacob Diaz carded a 41 to claim medalist honors and lead Hall to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
The Red Devils scored a 175 to beat Mendota (177) and Princeton (180).
Also for Hall, Noah Plym shot a 42, Landen Plym had a 44 and Joseph Perez added a 48.
Brody Hartt and Dane Doyle shot 43s to lead the Trojans, while Owen Aughenbaugh had a 44 and Grady Jones added a 47.
Jackson Mason paced the Tigers with a 44, while Tyson Phillips and Kaiden Coomer each had a 45 and Nolan Kloepping added a 46.
At Spring Valley: Ryan Slingsby carded a 40 to earn medalist honors and help St. Bede to a victory in a Tri-County Conference quadrangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The Bruins scored a 174 to beat Henry-Senachwine (193), Marquette (199) and Putnam County (206).
Luke Tunnell (42), Logan Potthoff (43) and Zack Husser (49) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.
Carson Rowe led the Mallards with a 45, while Jacob Miller (47), Ben Meachum (50) and Lance Kiesewetter (51) also scored for Henry.
Jacob Edens had a 47 for the Panthers.
At Earlville: Earlville carded a 171 to beat Serena (173) and Indian Creek (203) in a Little Ten Conference triangular.
Newman 165, Bureau Valley 188: Wyatt Novotny carded a 40 as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference match at Emerald Hills Golf Course in Sterling.
Landen Birdsley (43), Logan Phillhower (51) and Atticus Middleton (54) rounded out the scoring for BV.
GIRLS GOLF
At El Paso: St. Bede scored a 232 to finish second in a nonconference triangular at El Paso Golf Club.
El Paso-Gridley (208) won and Pontiac (237) took third.
Anna Cyrocki (52), Erin Dove (56), Aleah Espel (59) and Andrea Brandner (65) scored for the Bruins.
VOLLEYBALL
Fieldcrest def. LeRoy 25-10, 26-28, 25-18: Allie Wiesenhofer had 10 digs and eight kills as the Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in LeRoy.
Kaylin Rients had nine digs and seven kills for Fieldcrest, while Bella Fortner added 11 assists and three aces.
Earlville def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-16, 25-15: Nevaeh Sansone had nine points, seven aces and eight kills to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Bailey Miller had 10 points, five aces and four kills for Earlville (8-3), while Brooklyn Guelde contributed 15 assists.
Kewanee def. Princeton 25-21, 25-19: Ellie Harp had eight points, six kills, three digs, a block and an ace as the Tigresses fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Princeton.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 14 assists, seven digs, six points and an ace for Princeton (8-6-1, 1-1 TRC East).
Annawan def. Henry-Senachwine 25-19, 25-15: Brooklynn Thompson had nine digs, eight points and an ace as the Mallards lost a nonconference match in Annawan.
Kaitlyn Anderson added six kills, seven digs and a block for Henry.
BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 3, Somonauk 2: The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win in La Salle.
Riverdale 6, Princeton 3: The Tigers lost in Princeton.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match in Sycamore.