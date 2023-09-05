September 05, 2023
Volleyball: A look at tonight’s Bureau County area matches

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Libero Miyah Fox dives and misses the ball against L-P on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Sellett Gymnasium.

Another round of volleyball matches are on tap tonight, including one in Three Rivers play and another of former Three Rivers rivals.

Princeton (8-5-1) will host Kewanee (4-5, 0-1) starting at 6 p.m. at Prouty Gym. The Tigresses are fresh off a fourth-place finish at the Rock Falls Invite.

In the only other Three Rivers East match of the night, league leader Newman (8-2, 2-0) will host Mendota (5-4, 0-1).

Bureau Valley (5-7) will step out of the circuit to play former Three Rivers rival St. Bede, which left the TRAC to return to the Tri-County this year.

The Bruins (1-4-1) are coached by former Bureau Valley coach Abbi Bosnich (2012-16). BV alum Saige Barnett has returned home as the Storm coach.

In other area matches:

La Moille plays at Putnam County

La Salle-Peru hosts Kaneland

Henry-Senachwine plays at Annawan