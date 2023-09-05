Volleyball: A look at tonight’s Bureau County area matches

Another round of volleyball matches are on tap tonight, including one in Three Rivers play and another of former Three Rivers rivals.

Princeton (8-5-1) will host Kewanee (4-5, 0-1) starting at 6 p.m. at Prouty Gym. The Tigresses are fresh off a fourth-place finish at the Rock Falls Invite.

In the only other Three Rivers East match of the night, league leader Newman (8-2, 2-0) will host Mendota (5-4, 0-1).

Bureau Valley (5-7) will step out of the circuit to play former Three Rivers rival St. Bede, which left the TRAC to return to the Tri-County this year.

The Bruins (1-4-1) are coached by former Bureau Valley coach Abbi Bosnich (2012-16). BV alum Saige Barnett has returned home as the Storm coach.

In other area matches:

La Moille plays at Putnam County

La Salle-Peru hosts Kaneland

Henry-Senachwine plays at Annawan