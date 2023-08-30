Girls volleyball: Earlville opens LTC play with 2-set win over Somonauk

EARLVILLE – There are many facets to the game of volleyball, but when a team can consistently get the ball to its setter without her having to move, usually good results in the hitting game follow.
That was the case for Earlville and its four-year starting senior setter Brooklyn Guelde in the Red Raiders’ 25-12, 25-20 victory over Somonauk on Tuesday night in the Little Ten Conference opener for each team.
Guelde finished with 14 assists, four kills, two blocks and seven digs to help the Red Raiders – who finished with 25 kills as a team – improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in league action.
[ Photos: Somonauk vs Earlville volleyball ]
“Our passing was really on tonight, and when that happens it makes it easier for me to get the ball to where our hitters want it,” Guelde said. “Our hitters did a great job of finding the open spots. I feel like this one probably is one of my better all-around matches I’ve played in a while.
“I thought a big key tonight for us was communication. Everyone was talking and making sure we were all on the same page.”
Nevaeh Sansone led the hosts with 10 kills and 11 digs, while Hannah Pfaff had five kills and seven digs. Mady Olson recorded 11 points, including four aces, with Bailey Miller posting eight service points.
“I thought all of our hitters did a great job of adjusting to where the open spots were, and Brooklyn (Guelde) had a solid night putting the ball where it needed to go.”— Tonya Scherer, Earlville volleyball coach
“I agree with Brooklyn that our passing was really, really good the first set,” Earlville coach Tonya Scherer said. “The second set we weren’t as strong in that area, and we hit a little bit of a lull, but then started attacking again when Hannah was serving. I thought we played a really good all-around match.
“These are all the same girls that played for me last season. They have the experience, and they all see the floor so well. I thought all of our hitters did a great job of adjusting to where the open spots were, and Brooklyn had a solid night putting the ball where it needed to go.”
In the opening set, a seven-point service run by Olson put Earlville up 8-2, and her mini three-point burst later had the home team ahead 21-8. Back-to-back kills by Sansone helped the Red Raiders close out the dominating first set.
Somonauk (2-2, 0-1) regrouped and pushed to a 5-1 lead after an ace by Haley McCoy, then 7-4 on another untouched serve by Ali McBride. Then, with the Bobcats up 9-6, a sideout winner by Pfaff brought Miller to the line. Eight serves later – including two kills each from Sansone, Guelde and Pfaff – Earlville led 15-9.
The Bobcats closed to within 15-13 after a kill by Morgan Potter and ace by Josie Rader, but a five-point run by Pfaff preceded a match-ending kill by Ryleigh Dixon.
Alexis Matejovsky paced Somonauk with four kills, while McCoy finished with three kills, two aces and 14 digs.
“Earlville did a great job of anticipating where we were going to be on their attacks, and tonight unlike (Monday) night (in a win over Plano), we didn’t do a good enough job of anticipating where they were going to go,” Somonauk coach Christy Pruski said. “They had us on the defensive most of the match.
“I feel we adjusted after the first set, but we just were never able to really get into any rhythm. Anytime there was a freeball, they were able to put the point away, and we were not. The bottom line is they just outplayed us tonight.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday night, with Somonauk hosting Sandwich, and Earlville entertaining Newark.