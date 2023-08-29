NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Natasha Faber-Fox had 14 assists, 12 points, five aces and five digs to lead the Princeton volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-13 victory over United Township in a nonconference match in Princeton.
Miyah Fox had 15 digs for Princeton (4-2-1), while Caroline Keutzer put down six kills and had one block.
St. Bede def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-19, 25-8: The Bruins earned a nonconference win in Peru.
Putnam County def. Galva 25-17, 25-13: Avery Moutray had seven kills, seven digs and an ace as the Panthers earned a nonconference win in Galva.
Maggie Richetta had eight points, two aces, six kills and two blocks for PC (5-2), while Megan Wasilewski contributed 20 assists, 11 points and five digs.
Henry-Senachwine def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-15, 23-25, 25-14: Kaitlyn Anderson had 11 digs, seven kills and two blocks to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.
Abbie Stanbary had nine digs, five kills and two aces for Henry, while Lauren Harbison added 13 assists and two aces.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 9, South Beloit 0: Griffin Cook had three goals and three assists as the Red Raiders cruised to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Trenton Fruit had two goals and one assist, Colton Fruit scored a pair of goals, Easton Fruit tallied a goal and two assists, and Adam Waite added a goal.
BOYS GOLF
At Dwight: Carson Rowe carded a 38 as Henry-Senachwine finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Dwight Country Club.
Dwight won with a 155, followed by the Mallards (175) and Putnam County (194).
Lance Kiesewetter (44), Jacob Miller (45) and Ben Meachum (48) also scored for Henry.
Jacob Edens (44), Miles Walder (46), Logan Keesee (49) and Conlan Switela (55) scored for Putnam County.
At Spring Valley: Luke Tunnell shot a 37 as St. Bede finished second in a nonconference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Streator won with a 156 followed by the Bruins (163) and Christian Life (239).
Rounding out the scores for St. Bede were Logan Potthoff (40), Abe Wiesbrock (41) and Zach Husser (43).
GIRLS GOLF
Princeton 219, Fieldcrest 224: Addie Carr shot a 49 to claim medalist honors and help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory at Wyaton Hills in Princeton.
Addie Hecht (54), Halli Petersen (57) and Ava Morton (59) rounded out the scores for Princeton.
Ava Marty carded a 54 to lead the Knights, while Jessica Schultz (55), Julia Ehrnthaller (56) and Emmie Wells (59) also scored for Fieldcrest.
Seneca 199, St. Bede 242: Erin Dove had a 54 as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference match at Nettle Creek Country Club in Morris.
Becca Hagenbuch (59), Andrea Brandner (62) and Mae Hagenbuch (67) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.
SATURDAY RESULT
GIRLS TENNIS
At Sterling: Natalia Salinas won the No. 2 singles bracket at the Newman tournament to help Mendota to a second-place finish in the eight-team field.
Mariah Figueroa and Lauren Holland finished second at No. 2 doubles for the Trojans, while Ella Lewis at No. 1 singles and Leah Stamberger and Kylie Goldblatt at No. 2 doubles each placed fifth.