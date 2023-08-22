Girls tennis: The Times 2023 preview capsules

With the 2023 season fresh underway, here is a look at the girls tennis teams in The Times area.
Ottawa
Coach: Steve Johnson
Last season’s record: 11-1 overall, 4-1 Interstate 8 Conference
Top returning players: Emma Cushing, Layne Krug, sr.; Rylee O’Fallon, sr.; Makenzie Eichelkraut, sr.; Mika Moreland, sr.; Peyton Bryson, sr.
Top newcomers: Zulee Moreland, so.; Maura Condon, jr.; Gabby Cooper, jr.; Selena Gomez, jr.; Chloe Lauer, sr.
Worth noting: The extended area’s top girls tennis program had another in a long line of excellent seasons in 2022, winning its 37th sectional/district team championship and seventh in a row while sending three representatives — one singles player and two doubles teams — to the IHSA State Tournament.
O’Fallon is the headline returner for Ottawa, coming off a trip to state and sharing The Times 2022 Girls Tennis Players of the Year honor with now-graduated doubles partner Jenna Smithmeyer. The Pirates’ three other returning state qualifiers include singles player Cushing and 2022′s No. 2 doubles team, Heimsoth and Walker.
An additional three varsity lineup regulars also return - singles player Krug and doubles tandem Moreland and Eichelkraut.
Johnson cites senior leadership, work ethic and team depth as his Pirates’ strengths, noting a pair of leaders have emerged through the preseason.
“Rylee and Emma are third-year varsity players who have take-charge personalities,” he said. “We will need them to set the tone in practice and matches. … Improve every day and compete in every match. If we do those two things, winning matches will follow.”
Streator
Coach: Kaye Tallier
Last season’s record: 11-4 overall, won unofficial Illinois Central Eight Conference tournament
Top returning players: Madelyn Wahl, jr.; Mina James, sr.; Rheagan Goluba, sr.; Danielle Sterner, sr.
Top newcomers: Angelina Dellingeer, sr.; Alex Mahan, sr.; Hope Porter, sr.; Joey Arkels, jr.; Cheyenne Chandler, jr.; Aubry DeMoss, jr.; Indyana Hernandez, jr.; Annika Michlik, jr.; Joyce Walkling, jr.
Worth noting: The Bulldogs are coming off a winning season and hoping to build off it with a number of key returners, including Wahl and James stepping up from No. 2 doubles to the No. 1 spot. Goluba and Sterner are expected to return to singles positions on the lineup card.
“The rest of the varsity team we are working on filling in,” Tallier said. “It will probably change from time to time over the season. …
“This is a large senior class, and my expectation is that they should all lead by example, but I am pleased to see underclassmen being assertive and competitive. I am hopeful this can help the entire team to improve.
“We have set a goal of how many individual matches we will win this season. We are hopeful this will produce several team wins. Our best chances of being successful will happen if the players commit to positive and productive time on the courts during practice.”
Twenty-four players in the program is a nice sign, with new assistant coach/former player in the program Hannah Elias having a full underclass squad.