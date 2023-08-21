August 21, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

The Times area prep sports schedule for Aug. 21-26

By J.T. Pedelty
Members of the Marquette football team practice during football camp on Monday, July 24, 2023 on the practice field next to Gould Stadium in Ottawa.

Members of the Marquette football team practice during football camp. (Scott Anderson)

Monday, Aug. 21

Boys golf: Ottawa, Streator in Streator Bulldog Invitational (Eastwood), 12:30 p.m.; Seneca hosts Seneca Irish Invitational (The Creek), 1 p.m.; Plano at Sandwich (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Flanagan-Cornell at El Paso-Gridley (El Paso CC), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Earlville at Oregon, Sandwich at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.; Streator at Rock Island, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Streator at Mendota, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Woodland at Streator, 6 p.m.; Serena at Reed-Custer, Sandwich at Plano, 6:45 p.m.; Seneca at Hall, Earlville at Amboy, Moline at Newark, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Boys golf: Ottawa at Plano (Cedardell), Streator at Woodland (Wolf Creek), Marquette at Putnam Co. (Edgewood Park), Woodland, Sandwich at St. Bede (Spring Creek), Flanagan-Cornell at Midland (Timber Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Sandwich at St. Bede (Spring Creek), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ottawa at Roanoke-Benson, Reed-Custer at Serena, Somonauk/Leland at Genoa-Kingston, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Dwight at Streator, Somonauk at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.; Woodland at Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30 p.m.; Ottawa at Dunlap, Marquette at Lexington, South Beloit at Earlville, Leland at Midland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Boys golf: Streator at Seneca (The Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa, Fieldcrest at Princeton (Wyaton Hills), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bloomington Central Catholic at Streator (James St.), Sandwich at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Johnsburg at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.; Newark at Marquette, Seneca at Peotone, Serena at Amboy, Lowpoint-Washburn at Leland, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Cross country: Somonauk at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Ottawa at Kaneland (Hughes Creek), Seneca at Prairie Central (Indian Creek), Woodland at Henry-Senachwine (Tall Oaks), Fieldcrest at Olympia (North Greens), Morris at Sandwich (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Sandwich at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Princeton at Ottawa, Streator at Plano, Earlville hosts War on 34, 4:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Ottawa at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Ottawa at Streator, Somonauk at Mooseheart, 6 p.m.; Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Marquette, Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, Roanoke-Benson at Woodland, Clinton at Flanagan-Cornell, Hall at Serena, Earlville at Yorkville Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Cross country: Streator, Fieldcrest at IVC Invite, 6 p.m.

Football: East Peoria at Streator, Marquette at Aurora Christian, Wilmington at Seneca, West Central at FCW (Flanagan), Dwight at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.; Ottawa at Plano, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Somonauk, Serena at Marquette (Deer Park), 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Earlville hosts War on 34, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Football: Manteno at Sandwich, 3 p.m.

Boys golf: Ottawa in Geneseo Invitational (TPC), 8 a.m.; Marquette, Seneca, Woodland, Fieldcrest in Putnam Co. Scramble (Edgewood Park), 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa in Princeton Invitational (Wyaton Hills), 8:30 a.m.

Boys soccer: Ottawa, Serena, Sandwich in Serena Invitational, Streator hosts Streator Invitational (James St.), Earlville hosts War on 34, Somonauk/Leland hosts Breakout, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball: Woodland in Pontiac Invitational, Leland, Somonauk in Somonauk Breakout, 8 a.m.; Ottawa, Streator in Ottawa Invitational, Marquette in Ridgeview Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Seneca, Sandwich in Wilmington Invitational, Flanagan-Cornell in Cornerstone Christian Tournament, Fieldcrest at Hall Invitational, 9 a.m.

Recent Articles

Trending Recipes