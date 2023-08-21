The Times area prep sports schedule for Aug. 21-26

Monday, Aug. 21

Boys golf: Ottawa, Streator in Streator Bulldog Invitational (Eastwood), 12:30 p.m.; Seneca hosts Seneca Irish Invitational (The Creek), 1 p.m.; Plano at Sandwich (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Flanagan-Cornell at El Paso-Gridley (El Paso CC), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Earlville at Oregon, Sandwich at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.; Streator at Rock Island, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Streator at Mendota, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Woodland at Streator, 6 p.m.; Serena at Reed-Custer, Sandwich at Plano, 6:45 p.m.; Seneca at Hall, Earlville at Amboy, Moline at Newark, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Boys golf: Ottawa at Plano (Cedardell), Streator at Woodland (Wolf Creek), Marquette at Putnam Co. (Edgewood Park), Woodland, Sandwich at St. Bede (Spring Creek), Flanagan-Cornell at Midland (Timber Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Sandwich at St. Bede (Spring Creek), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ottawa at Roanoke-Benson, Reed-Custer at Serena, Somonauk/Leland at Genoa-Kingston, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Dwight at Streator, Somonauk at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.; Woodland at Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30 p.m.; Ottawa at Dunlap, Marquette at Lexington, South Beloit at Earlville, Leland at Midland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Boys golf: Streator at Seneca (The Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa, Fieldcrest at Princeton (Wyaton Hills), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bloomington Central Catholic at Streator (James St.), Sandwich at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Johnsburg at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.; Newark at Marquette, Seneca at Peotone, Serena at Amboy, Lowpoint-Washburn at Leland, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Cross country: Somonauk at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Ottawa at Kaneland (Hughes Creek), Seneca at Prairie Central (Indian Creek), Woodland at Henry-Senachwine (Tall Oaks), Fieldcrest at Olympia (North Greens), Morris at Sandwich (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Sandwich at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Princeton at Ottawa, Streator at Plano, Earlville hosts War on 34, 4:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Ottawa at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Ottawa at Streator, Somonauk at Mooseheart, 6 p.m.; Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Marquette, Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, Roanoke-Benson at Woodland, Clinton at Flanagan-Cornell, Hall at Serena, Earlville at Yorkville Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Cross country: Streator, Fieldcrest at IVC Invite, 6 p.m.

Football: East Peoria at Streator, Marquette at Aurora Christian, Wilmington at Seneca, West Central at FCW (Flanagan), Dwight at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.; Ottawa at Plano, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Somonauk, Serena at Marquette (Deer Park), 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Earlville hosts War on 34, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Football: Manteno at Sandwich, 3 p.m.

Boys golf: Ottawa in Geneseo Invitational (TPC), 8 a.m.; Marquette, Seneca, Woodland, Fieldcrest in Putnam Co. Scramble (Edgewood Park), 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa in Princeton Invitational (Wyaton Hills), 8:30 a.m.

Boys soccer: Ottawa, Serena, Sandwich in Serena Invitational, Streator hosts Streator Invitational (James St.), Earlville hosts War on 34, Somonauk/Leland hosts Breakout, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball: Woodland in Pontiac Invitational, Leland, Somonauk in Somonauk Breakout, 8 a.m.; Ottawa, Streator in Ottawa Invitational, Marquette in Ridgeview Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Seneca, Sandwich in Wilmington Invitational, Flanagan-Cornell in Cornerstone Christian Tournament, Fieldcrest at Hall Invitational, 9 a.m.