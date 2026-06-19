Mendota Elementary extends free meals for all students through 2030

(File Photo) All meals will meet USDA nutrition standards for healthy school meals. (AP photo)

For the upcoming school year and for years to come, kids in Mendota Elementary School District 289 can eat breakfast and lunch at no cost.

The district announced in a news release that all students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch each school day through the Community Eligibility Provision program.

The program was set to expire in 2027, according to the release, but participation has been extended through 2030.

Families do not need to complete any additional forms or take any special action to participate, according to the release.

All meals will meet USDA nutrition standards for healthy school meals, according to the release.

Parents or guardians who need further information may contact the Food Service Director, Carrie Delhotel, at cdelho@m289.org.