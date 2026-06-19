Appeals court reverses detention order for man accused of filming minors

A Quad Cities man has been jailed on charges of secretly filming minors in Marseilles. Jackson Yeager successfully appealed, however, and may get pre-trial release.

Yeager, 35, of Colona, faces up to 150 years if convicted of some of his 10 felonies, led by possession of child sex abuse materials. A judge ruled in February that he presented a danger to others and ordered him detained.

Thursday, however, an appeals court reversed that decision in a 2-1 ruling. Yeager remains in La Salle County Jail, and he remains charged, but the ruling will force a do-over hearing on detention. A court date is pending in La Salle County Circuit Court.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he and his staff are reviewing Thursday’s ruling and will consider whether to appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Yeager was charged in February after evidence emerged that teens in the Marseilles area were filmed in a bathroom equipped with a hidden camera.

At a detention hearing, Public Defender Ryan Hamer argued Yeager was a good candidate for pre-trial release. Yeager has no criminal history and scored low on a risk assessment. A simple no-contact order, Hamer said, would protect the minors.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni disagreed.

“Placing (Yeager) on GPS monitoring and telling him to stay away is not enough,” the judge ruled.

Thursday, the 3rd District Appellate Court reversed her detention ruling. Justice Matthew Bertani wrote that conditions of pre-trial release were available to protect others.

“In our view, the state’s proffer disproportionately relied on the severity of the sex offense charged and its circumstances in requesting defendant’s detention,” Bertani wrote.

The appeals court did not simply order Yeager to be freed. La Salle County prosecutors could prevail at the do-over hearing and might argue Thursday’s appellate ruling wasn’t unanimous. Justice John C. Anderson wrote in a dissenting opinion that prosecutors made a good case for holding Yeager.

“There appears to be no dispute that the video evidence depicts (Yeager) setting up the camera to covertly record (the minors),” Anderson said. “(Yeager) also attempted to contact the victims’ family while he was in jail, which reflects on his inability to abide by court orders and conditions.”