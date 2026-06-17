Streator to present tornado recovery, consider emergency declaration Wednesday

The city of Streator was awarded a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate about 10 houses within the city limits. There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St. (Derek Barichello)

Streator City Council will meet Wednesday night to vote on a variety of different items while addressing the public with a presentation about last week’s tornado and recovery efforts going forward.

New City Manager Yates McLaughlin and Fire Chief Bryan Park will be leading the presentation before council votes on issuing an emergency declaration.

Also, the city will be officially voting on a non-highway vehicles ordinance that’s been discussed for months now.

Since those early discussions, several changes were made to try and simplify the ordinance as much as possible before putting it to a vote.

If approved, the ordinance is expected to take effect July 1 to give city staff some time to organize the permit system.

Council will also be voting on an increase in rental fees at Anderson Fields Golf Course, along with approving two purchases for the Streator Fire Department involving hazmat equipment and repairs to its training center.