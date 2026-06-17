Psychologist Michael Lau named director of Health Directions

Michael Lau, the new Director of Health Directions at North Central Behavioral Health Systems, brings over 30 years of clinical experience to the role. (Photo Provided By North Central Behavioral Health Systems)

North Central Behavioral Health Systems has appointed Michael Lau, PhD LCPC-IL, CMHC-UT, as the new Director of Health Directions, a specialized division offering psychological testing and therapy across La Salle, Bureau, Grundy, Stark, McDonough, and Marshall Counties.

Dr. Lau brings over 30 years of experience as a licensed psychotherapist, treating children, adolescents, and adults. He holds degrees in psychology, clinical psychology, health care administration, and quality management, and serves as an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Illinois.

“I always try to meet everyone at their own point in their recovery process and provide each with a non-directive, client-centered approach to treatment,” Dr. Lau said. “Accepting and understanding everyone for who they are has always been a key variable in successful treatment.”

Health Directions now offers psychological testing in personality, cognitive, neuropsychological, and law enforcement evaluations. Services are available via telehealth and in-person at the main office, 2960 Chartres St., La Salle. Most private insurances are accepted.

For more information, visit www.ncbhs.org/health-directions-division or call 815-224-1610.