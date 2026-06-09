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Streator considers increasing clubhouse rental fees at Anderson Fields

City hoping updated facility can attract more private events

Anderson Fields Golf Course in Streator

Anderson Fields Golf Course in Streator (Bill Freskos)

By Bill Freskos

Streator is considering increasing rental fees for the clubhouse at Anderson Fields Golf Course as officials look to expand use of the recently updated facility.

During a meeting last week, city officials said recent upgrades, including new carpet and furniture, have improved the space and created an opportunity to market the clubhouse for birthday parties, baby showers and other smaller gatherings.

According to city documents, the clubhouse is currently rented only a handful of times each year, typically around the holidays, for a fee of $25 per event.

Under the proposal, the fee would increase to $200 per event, with $50 of that amount serving as a refundable deposit if the building is left in good condition.

The clubhouse would remain available around golf course operations and tournaments, with the facility potentially being available to rent year-round.

Looking ahead, Streator City Council is expected to vote on the increased fees at a future meeting.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.