Streator considers increasing clubhouse rental fees at Anderson Fields

Streator is considering increasing rental fees for the clubhouse at Anderson Fields Golf Course as officials look to expand use of the recently updated facility.

During a meeting last week, city officials said recent upgrades, including new carpet and furniture, have improved the space and created an opportunity to market the clubhouse for birthday parties, baby showers and other smaller gatherings.

According to city documents, the clubhouse is currently rented only a handful of times each year, typically around the holidays, for a fee of $25 per event.

Under the proposal, the fee would increase to $200 per event, with $50 of that amount serving as a refundable deposit if the building is left in good condition.

The clubhouse would remain available around golf course operations and tournaments, with the facility potentially being available to rent year-round.

Looking ahead, Streator City Council is expected to vote on the increased fees at a future meeting.