Suburban facing charges connected to DUI crash near Sheridan that injured two

Cristian F. Callejas Aguilar could face up to 19 years in prison if convicted of permanently injuring two motorcycle riders last summer. First, he needs to persuade a judge not to jail him ahead of trial.

Callejas Aguilar, 25, of Addison, was picked up Tuesday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with four felonies stemming from an Aug. 29 crash near Sheridan that injured two motorcycle riders. He could face up to 19 years in prison.

Callejas Aguilar appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court, where he advised Judge James A. Andreoni he wants to confer with a private attorney before his detention hearing, now scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

The outcome would be precedent-setting. La Salle County prosecutors successfully argued for holding the suspect in a fatal DUI, but there has been no test case for detaining a suspect in a non-fatal DUI.

Though no one died, the injuries were serious. One rider underwent a “lower extremity” amputation and another is confined to a wheelchair.

According to a new court filing, Callejas Aguilar fled the crash scene on North 42nd Road and was found a short distance away in a ditch behind the wheel of a Ford Equinox. The vehicle had sustained front-end damage consistent with a crash.

Callejas Aguilar was transported to a nearby hospital but was uncooperative, court records show. Ultimately, he provided a blood sample that showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .239, nearly three times the legal limit, according to records.

His potential sentencing range is complicated. He is charged with two counts of failure to report an accident with injury, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, and two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in bodily injury, a Class 4 felony carrying a special sentencing range of one to 12 years.

He could be made to serve the twin sentences back-to-back and would have to complete at least 85% of any prison time for aggravated DUI.