Streator continue discussions on future of Canteen Memorial

The Canteen Memorial, also known as the “Coffee Pot Lady” memorial, sits near the former Santa Fe Depot in Streator honoring residents who served more than one million soldiers passing through the city during World War II. (Derek Barichello)

The future of Streator’s Canteen Memorial remained under discussion Wednesday night as city officials continued conversations about whether the memorial should remain near the former Santa Fe Depot or eventually be relocated.

The memorial, also referred to as the “Coffee Pot Lady” memorial, honors Streator residents who helped serve the more than one million soldiers passing through the city during World War II.

Last month, organizers presented a proposal to move and expand the memorial into City Park, arguing the location would provide greater visibility.

Barb Craig, who presented the proposal, also said the effort would create more opportunities for people to learn about Streator’s history and would be timed well with America’s 250th Anniversary.

Barb Craig speaks to Streator City Council members on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, presenting a proposal to relocate the “Coffee Pot Lady” memorial from the former Santa Fe Depot site to City Park. (Bill Freskos)

During Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, officials said they recently completed an inventory of the memorial’s engraved bricks using original donor notebooks and photographs.

Mayor Tara Bedei said the review helped identify which bricks remain in place, which are missing and which may need repairs or replacement.

Councilman David Reed also revisited concerns surrounding the long-term future of the current depot site, noting uncertainty about continued upkeep of the property near the railroad tracks.

“Any minute now, Burlington Northern can say, ‘You know what, we’re done with this,’ and walk away from it,” Reed said during the discussion.

Preliminary landscaping plans for the current memorial site are also being reviewed and discussions are expected to be continued at future council meetings about what to do with the memorial.