Genoa Days King and Queen scholarship winners crowned

Nolan Boehmer (left) and Grace Frederick bask in their royal glory after being crowned King and Queen of this year’s Genoa Days King and Queen Scholarship contest, hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. The pair were crowned on May 27, 2026. They each received a $1,500 scholarship. (Photo provided by Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce)

Two Genoa-Kingston High School graduates were celebrated as royalty recently after being crowned winners in this year’s Genoa Days King and Queen Scholarship competition.

Nolan Boehmer and Grace Frederick were named King and Queen of this year’s contest. The pair were crowned on May 27. They each received a $1,500 scholarship.

Boehmer and Frederick competed in a public interview with their peers.

The annual competition, which helped kickstart the summertime festival in downtown Genoa last week, awards graduating seniors with financial aid.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce plays host to the competition, which on May 27 celebrated 10 area seniors.

They included: Anthony Gum, Mason McPeek, Madelynn Swanson, Keiragan Gleissner, Derek Homan, Quincy James, Lillian Provost, Grace Frederick, Nolan Boehmer and Kaylie Martinez-Beach.

The Genoa Days King and Queen scholarship contest finalists pose together during the public portion of the competition on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The annual contest, hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, honors graduating seniors from Genoa-Kingston High School. Finalists included: Anthony Gum, Mason McPeek, Madelynn Swanson, Keiragan Gleissner, Derek Homan, Quincy James, Lillian Provost, Grace Frederick, Nolan Boehmer and Kaylie Martinez-Beach. (Photo provided by Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce)

All finalists were awarded $100, according to the Chamber.

“Thank you to all the amazing contestants for the work they put into the competition and for being wonderful representatives of our community,“ Chamber officials wrote in a social media announcement. “And thank you to all who came out last night to cheer on and support them!”