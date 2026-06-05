Rhythm & BBQ Festival returns to Goold Park Saturday, June 20

The Morris Barbeque Association’s fifth annual Rhythm & BBQ Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20, filling Goold Park with tents, live music, food trucks, and the smells of grilled and smoked meats.

Rhythm & BBQ is the largest Kansas City Barbeque Society Backyard Competition in Illinois, and while the public doesn’t get to try out the meat cooked by competitors, there will be several food trucks on hand and plenty of live music to enjoy.

Performers include headliner John Kattke, a musician with ties to Chicago’s blues scene who has collaborated with artists like Buddy Guy, and musicians Mike Terrell and John Grimaldi. Grimaldi is better known as Studebaker John, and he’s released over 20 albums, with songs featured in commercials, TV shows and movies.

“Our mission as an organization is to bring people together in an atmosphere that celebrates the art forms of barbeque cuisine and music,” said Greg Redford, the Morris Barbeque Association President. “We want to bring something unique to our community that would have the ability to not only provide for a fun atmosphere for attendees but would also promote volunteerism with a focus on charity and civic involvement.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit Illinois Valley Industries, a non-profit organization that empowers individuals with disabilities through employment, training, and support services.

For more information, visit morrisbbqassociation.com.