HOPE of Ogle County Domestic Violence Support Fund established through RACF

A signing ceremony was held June 4 to establish the HOPE of Ogle County Domestic Violence Support Fund through the Rochelle Area Community Foundation.

HOPE of Ogle County helps survivors of domestic abuse. The nonprofit provides safety planning, support, shelter and referrals while empowering survivors to build a safe and peaceful future. It offers counseling, assistance and resources to those who are contending with the effects of abusive relationships.

The nonprofit is available 24/7 to listen and provide support. Court advocacy services are available as well.

The support fund was established to ensure long-term support for HOPE of Ogle County. RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya said the fund will invest in people and strengthen the Ogle County community. It represents more than a financial investment, she said.

“Through this partnership, HOPE of Ogle County is taking an important step toward ensuring that the resources needed to support their mission will be available not only today, but for future generations,” Anaya said. “It represents a commitment to the people of Ogle County. It represents a belief that everyone deserves access to support, opportunity and hope. And it demonstrates the power of local organizations working together to create meaningful change.”

Anaya said she looks forward to helping to grow the fund and supporting HOPE’s mission in the future. She thanked HOPE’s board and staff for their foresight.

“Establishing an agency endowment fund requires looking beyond today’s needs and planning for tomorrow,” Anaya said. “That kind of foresight creates sustainability and ensures that an organization’s impact can continue long into the future.”

HOPE of Ogle County Executive Director Rebecca Laudati said the day marked a milestone for HOPE and the survivors it serves. The nonprofit is committed to ensuring its free and confidential services remain available to the community for generations to come, she said.

The endowment is an opportunity for individuals, families and businesses to take a stand against violence and support survivors, Laudati said.

“At HOPE, we want to ensure that every survivor is seen, heard and believed – today, tomorrow and every day moving forward,” Laudati said. “This endowment helps secure that promise, allowing us to continue responding to survivors with compassion, advocacy and hope for years to come.”

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows spoke at the event and thanked HOPE for the work it does in the county. He said the fund is an example of RACF Founder Leonard Carmichael’s vision for the community.

“You plant the seed today for a bountiful harvest in the future for the entire community,” Bearrows said. “I’m very thankful to have RACF as part of our community supporting a lot of groups. Thanks to HOPE for all it has done. It’s great to have that support when someone is in need.”