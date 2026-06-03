Streator firefighter earns EMT certification

Streator firefighter Dustin Holland successfully completed EMT Basic Course and passed the National Registry EMT exam last week. Holland completed more than 100 hours of classroom instruction, clinical training and ambulance ride time as part of the certification process. (Photo Provided By Streator Fire Department)

Streator firefighter Dustin Holland is now a certified EMT after completing his EMT Basic Course and passing the National Registry EMT examination last week.

According to the department, the EMT certification requires over 100 hours of classroom instruction, hands-on skills training, hospital clinical rotations and ambulance ride time.

Through the program, Holland gained experience in patient assessment, emergency medical care and prehospital treatment.

“Dustin has quickly become a valued member of the Streator Fire Department,” officials said in a release. “His commitment to professional development reflects the department’s dedication to providing the highest level of emergency medical care to the citizens and visitors of Streator.”

The department also thanked Lostant Ambulance for hosting the EMT Basic course and “providing a high-quality educational experience for all students.”

“Dustin’s dedication to advancing his skills and education demonstrates the professionalism and commitment we strive for at the Streator Fire Department,” Fire Chief Bryan Park said. “We are proud of his accomplishment and look forward to the positive impact he will continue to have on our community.”