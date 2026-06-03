Player of the Year Jackson Mason is Princeton’s first tennis player to win two or more matches at state

Princeton senior Jackson Mason made school history becoming the first player in coach Connie Lind's 30-year coaching career to win two ore more matches at state. He is the 2026 BCR Tennis Player of the Year. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Connie Lind couldn’t have planned her retirement as the Princeton High School boys tennis coach any better if she tried.

She waited 30 years to have a player accomplish what senior Jackson Mason did this season.

The PHS senior became the first Tiger in Lind’s 30 years as coach to win two matches at state. Then he added icing on his coach’s retirement cake by winning a third match in the state meet.

Mason placed third at sectional to reach state for the second straight season having reached last year in doubles. He finished with an 18-5 record.

For all of his accomplishments, Mason is the 2026 BCR Tennis Player of the Year.

“I didn’t plan it this way, but it sure is a good way to go out,” Lind said.

Mason may have even surprised himself by his accomplishment at state.

“The goal at the beginning of the season was to get to state in singles,” he said. “My goal at state was to compete with the kids. I didn’t think I’d win three matches there because I don’t think anyone else has done that at PHS in 30 years. That was really cool.”

Mason had some extra motivation at state, playing for his dad, Patrick, who passed away suddenly during his junior season of basketball.

“I know my dad was watching me on Thursday and Friday and I know he would be extremely proud of me,” he said.

The Tiger senior had to be at the top of his game both physically and mentally at state, he said.

“It took a lot of mental focus because we were playing at a site (Arlington Heights) with airplanes flying every five minutes,” he said. “It was pretty hot. And I played a kid (Newman’s Joel Rhodes) for my third match that I lost to at the very beginning of the season 5-7, 5-7 and I ended up beating him in the tiebreaker 10-8.”

He lost his first state match 6-0, 6-0 to Wheaton St. Francis senior Umar Bajwa, a No. 5-8 seed, who finished fourth.

“He was very consistent. Couldn’t beat him,” Mason said.

Mason got on a roll in the consolation round, defeating St. Ignatius College Prep’s Shiven Devnani 6-2, 6-4, Rhodes 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 and Mt. Zion’s Ryne Reatherford 6-0, 6-1.

He met his match in his final round, falling to No. 3 seed Roman Stukov, a senior from Vernon Hills, 6-0, 6-0.

Serving aside, Mason thought he played his best tennis at state.

“My serves were real good at sectionals, but they lost steam at state. (But) it was good enough to win three matches,” he said.

Lind said Mason had a lot of natural ability but worked hard on his game

“He was never satisfied. He always wanted to do better,” Lind said. “Him and Landon Davis hit around every day at practice. They would work on certain aspects of the game.”

Princeton senior Jackson Mason made school history becoming the first player in coach Connie Lind's 30-year coaching career to win two ore more matches at state. He is the 2026 BCR Tennis Player of the Year. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Mason had an usual path to state, not being able to play a single match at home this season due to the deteriorating PHS courts.

“It was very weird considering we only had four away meets last year and 14 home ones,” he said. “We only played 14 meets this year, none of them at home. It was just a weird season.”

Mason teamed up for a 25-5 record and state berth in doubles a year ago with 2025 senior Asa Gartin. He said he struggled initially adjusting to playing solo.

“I was like smart because I knew what shots I had to hit. At the beginning of the season, some of them weren’t dropping. But over time, I got better at it,” Mason said.

Mason said his height (6-foot-3) and wing span help him on the court, but more so in doubles play than singles.

“When I did go up to the net I was more of a threat to the other guy,” he said.

The best part of playing tennis for Mason has done nothing to do what happens on the court, but rather on the way home after the meet.

“The best part for me is on the bus, riding home with the guys. It’s always fun. We bring a speaker and just have a good time,” he said.

A year-around athlete playing basketball and golf for the Tigers, Mason will retire from sports and study meteorology at IVCC before going on to a four-year school.

When asked if we might see him on TV one day doing the weather, he said. “You might. I just like weather. I find it very fascinating.”