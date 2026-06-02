Which varsity coach has the most all-time sports wins at Hall High School? Here’s a look!

Hall High School has a rich tradition in athletics over the decades, winning two state championships in football (1995, 2001) and one in baseball (2018), having back to back state runner-up finishes in boys basketball, three state appearances in volleyball and two straight state appearances in softball with multiple state champions and medalists in track and cross country.
Gary Vicini, most notably remembered for football with two state championships and a runner-up finish among 20 playoff appearances, heads the list with 474 wins. He won 195 games in football, but also recorded 183 wins in baseball and 96 in softball. He also coached girls track, which is not available.
Tom Keegan, who led Hall baseball to the 2018 2A state championship and also coaches cross country, continues to rise on the ball diamond. He now has 444 wins, including six regionals and two sectionals.
Hall alum Mike Filippini is ranked third all-time with 390 wins between girls basketball, boys basketball and softball.
Rounding out the the top 5 are Richard Nesti (309 wins), a Hall legend with his name adorning the Hall football field, and Eric Bryant (277), who left his mark by taking to of his Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils to back-to-back state runner-up finishes in basketball.
Here’s a rundown of the Hall roll call of the top 15 winningest varsity sports coaches. There are limited records available for track, golf and cross country.
|Coach
|Sport
|Wins
|Gary Vicini, Hall (1976-2009)
|Football/baseball/softball
|474
|Tom Keegan, Hall (2001-present)*
|Baseball
|444
|Mike Filippini, Hall (2001-present)
|Girls/boys basketball/softball
|390
|Richard Nesti, Hall (1928-55)
|Football/basketball/baseball
|309
|Eric Bryant (1984-2003)
|Boys basketball
|277
|Demi Salazar, Hall (2002-08, 2016-19)
|Volleyball
|213
|Brian Holman (2014-19)
|Girls basketball/softball
|183
|Pete Kasperski (1996-00, 2007-14)
|Baseball/Softball
|136
|Bob Jiles (1972-79)
|Boys/girls basketball/baseball
|125
|Laurie Polte (1996-98)
|Volleyball
|101
|Pat Cinotte (2005-09)
|Girls basketball
|87
|*Gary Carruthers (1988-91, 98-02)
|Softball/boys golf
|75
|Phil Powers (1993-95)
|Volleyball
|65
|Randy Tieman (2012-19, 2022-23)
|Football
|53
|*Dale Pienta
|Football/basketball/baseball
|49
|*Complete records are not available