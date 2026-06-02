Which varsity coach has the most all-time sports wins at Hall High School? Here’s a look!

Two-time state champion football coach Gary Vicini, who was inducted into the Shaw Media's Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame, is the winningest coach in school history with 474 wins coaching football, baseball and softball. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Hall High School has a rich tradition in athletics over the decades, winning two state championships in football (1995, 2001) and one in baseball (2018), having back to back state runner-up finishes in boys basketball, three state appearances in volleyball and two straight state appearances in softball with multiple state champions and medalists in track and cross country.

Gary Vicini, most notably remembered for football with two state championships and a runner-up finish among 20 playoff appearances, heads the list with 474 wins. He won 195 games in football, but also recorded 183 wins in baseball and 96 in softball. He also coached girls track, which is not available.

Tom Keegan, who led Hall baseball to the 2018 2A state championship and also coaches cross country, continues to rise on the ball diamond. He now has 444 wins, including six regionals and two sectionals.

Hall baseball head coach Tom Keegan walks out to the mound during the Class 2A Regional semifinal game on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Princeton High School. He 444 wins, ranked second only behind Gary Vicini for the most all-time wins by a varsity Hall coach. (Scott Anderson)

Hall alum Mike Filippini is ranked third all-time with 390 wins between girls basketball, boys basketball and softball.

Rounding out the the top 5 are Richard Nesti (309 wins), a Hall legend with his name adorning the Hall football field, and Eric Bryant (277), who left his mark by taking to of his Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils to back-to-back state runner-up finishes in basketball.

Here’s a rundown of the Hall roll call of the top 15 winningest varsity sports coaches. There are limited records available for track, golf and cross country.

Hall coach Eric Bryant dressed as sharp as Red Devils team played. His Red Devils won 277 games from 1984-2003 with back to back state runner-up finishes in 1996-97 and 1997-98. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)