Streator welcomes new city manager

Newly hired Streator City Manager Yates McLaughlin was approved by the Streator City Council and will officially begin his role June 1. (Photo Provided By City of Streator)

A new chapter at Streator City Hall will begin next month.

The Streator City Council officially approved the hiring and welcomed Yates McLaughlin as the city’s next city manager during Wednesday night’s meeting.

McLaughlin will take over the role starting June 1 following the retirement of former manager David Plyman, who stepped down earlier this year after serving the city since 2019.

Mayor Tara Bedei previously said the city worked with a municipal search firm beginning in February to help find the city’s next manager. Interviews were completed in late April before the council decided on McLaughlin.

During the meeting, Bedei introduced McLaughlin by highlighting his background in local government and why he’s a good fit for the role. He currently serves as a senior policy analyst with the Will County Governmental League, where he works on legislation and local government issues.

Before that, McLaughlin worked as a management analyst for Lincolnshire. He also completed internships with the City of Lake Forest and the Town of Normal.

McLaughlin earned a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. While attending NIU, he served as president of the school’s International City/County Management Association student chapter and was involved with the Illinois Association of Municipal Management Assistants.

Bedei said she believes McLaughlin’s experience in government and his overall leadership style will help move Streator forward for years to come.

“We are confident that his energy, collaborative approach, and dedication to public service will help guide our city forward as we continue to build on our strong foundation and pursue new opportunities for growth and revitalization,” Bedei said.

As part of his contract, McLaughlin will move to Streator with his family and said he looks forward to working with city staff, council members and it’s residents while learning more about the city’s history.

“I’m really looking forward to moving to Streator with my family,” McLaughlin said. “I believe it’s important to start building trust through consistency and I’m just really looking forward to getting started.”