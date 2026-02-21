Streator city manager announces retirement

Streator city manager Dave Plyman announced his retirement this week, effective in May.

Plyman was appointed city manager in 2019. Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said Plyman’s time with the city has led to multiple improvements in infrastructure and other city programs.

“Dave has been a steady and thoughtful leader for our community,” Bedei said. “His commitment to Streator, his professionalism and his collaborative approach have helped guide the city through both opportunities and challenges. On behalf of the City Council and our residents, I want to thank him for his dedication and service.”

Among his accomplishments, Plyman helped improve the city’s finances by lowering debt and brought the city’s ambulance service in-house, giving Streator more local control and improving response and service for residents.

“Serving the city of Streator has been an honor,” Plyman said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the city is well-positioned for continued progress in the years ahead.”

To assist with recruiting the next city manager, the Streator City Council has brought in Arndt Municipal Support Inc., a firm experienced in municipal executive recruitment, to work with city leadership on a comprehensive search for qualified candidates.

The council is expected to discuss next steps in the transition at upcoming meetings and will share additional information as plans are finalized. Plyman has agreed to assist to ensure a smooth transition.

“We wish Dave a wonderful and well-deserved retirement,” Bedei said. “We hope he enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.”