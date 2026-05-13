Dwight snaps losing streak with victory over Newark

The Dwight softball team entered Tuesday’s game against host Newark having dropped 13 straight games.

But the Trojans used a combination of a seven-run fourth inning to take the lead for good and an excellent pitching performance from senior Madi Ely to snap the streak with a 12-6 victory over the Norsemen.

“We’ve had a few close ones during the losing streak where the outcome is different with a play here or there,” said Dwight coach Megan Borgra, her squad now 7-17 on the season. “But for the most part it’s been one bad inning that’s hurt us. We’ve seemed to make all our mistakes, all of our errors in one inning. It had become almost a teamwide mental block. It was like ‘Which inning is it going to happen this time?’ Today we were able to overcome those thoughts.

“Madi was really good and we did a great job all throughout the lineup of putting the ball in play.”

Ely scattered five hits in the complete-game triumph with no earned runs, three walks and 13 strikeouts.

“I was being way too hesitant with my changeup in the first couple of innings. I just wasn’t trusting myself,” Ely said. “Then I had a couple batters back-to-back where I got behind in the count and I knew they were looking for fastball. I just told myself, ‘You’re just going to have to trust it.’

“I was able to get a couple of outs with it, and it really became the pitch I felt I could throw in any count. I felt like my fastball was pretty good, but being able to also throw my changeup with was a big key for me today.

“It’s been a tough stretch for everyone. We’ve haven’t played very well in a lot of the games we’ve lost. But today we all just stuck together and stayed positive.”

Newark (11-14) grabbed the lead in the second on a slicing two-run double down the leftfield line by lefty Zoe Carlson.

The Trojans got one back in the third on an RBI base hit by Elizabeth Hansen off Norsemen starting and losing pitcher Cayla Pottinger (5 IP, 12 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 K).

Then in the fourth, the visitors took advantage of a pair of walks, a hits batsman and a trio of Newark errors. In between McKenna Woodcock and Taylor Frobish smacked doubles and Sarah Parker recorded an RBI.

Dwight added three in the fifth, two on a two-run single by Hansen, who also drove in a run in the sixth.

Parker and Hansen both finished with three hits each, while Caroline Wilson, Woodcock and Frobish all had two hits.

Newark scored twice in the fifth, one on an RBI hit by Zoe Carlson, and two in the seventh on a RBI double by Rylie Carlson and RBI single by Bailey Schutter.

Zoe Carlson finished with three of Newark’s five hits.

“I felt like our youth really showed in the fourth inning,” said Newark coach Jon Wood. “We are also really fighting a lot of injuries which has many of the girls playing in positions that may be a little out of their comfort zone. We gave [Dwight] about six outs in the fourth and they were able take advantage of every one of them.

“Despite that inning and being down a bunch of runs this team kept competing. We were able to score a few runs in the last couple of innings, showing that fight, but we just dug ourselves too big a hole to get all the way out of.”

Dwight at St. Bede on Friday in a Tri-County Conference game. Newark is back in action on Saturday hosting Sandwich.