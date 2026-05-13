Brynna Anderson, Henry softball fly high at Woodland: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Henry-Senachwine's Addison Robbins gets a hit against Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Woodland High School. (Scott Anderson)

Softball

Henry-Senachwine 22, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 6 (4 inn.): The Mallards scored 22 runs on 15 hits in a runaway win in rural Streator.

Brynna Anderson led the Henry hit parade with three hits, including a double. a three-run homer with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Brooklynn Thompson (double, three RBIs), Addy Robbins (double, five RBIs), Rachel Eckert (three runs, RBI) and Harper Schrock (double, home run, three RBIs) each had two hits for Henry, while Keira Zack went 1 for 1 with two runs and two RBIs.

Princeton 16, Orion 0 (4 inn.): The Tigresses scored early and often, making quick work of the Chargers in four innings in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Orion.

Avah Oertel went 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Keely Lawson (2 for 3, 3 RBIs) and Addy Perry (3 RBIs) also homered while Sylvie Rutledge went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Caroline Keutzer, Izzy Gibson (RBI) and Makayla Hecht added had two hits each.

St. Bede 18, Putnam County 5: The Bruins scored 18 runs on 18 hits in a Tri-County Conference rout in Granville.

Lily Bosnich, who scored four runs with an RBI, Ava Balestri, who powered up for two home runs and a double with five RBIs, and Leah Griggs led the St. Bede hit parade with 3 for 3 games. Emma Slingsby (four RBIs), winning pitcher Hannah Heiberger (RBI), Macy Strauch (two RBIs) and Jillian Pinter (two RBIS) added two hits apiece.

Erie-Prophetstown 18, Hall 1 (3 inn.): The Panthers needed just three innings to put the mercy rule in effect, scoring 18 runs on 12 hits for a Three Rivers East win in Prophetstown.

Sydney Mautino had the lone hit for Hall.

Morrison 5, Bureau Valley 2: The Storm were shut out for six innings, scoring twice in their final at-bat in defeat Tuesday in Manlius.

Kadyn Haage (sac fly) and Ali Carrington each had one hit and an RBI for the Storm, with Lila Spencer singling in a pinch-hit role.

Baseball

Putnam County 5, St. Bede 0: Starting pitcher Traxton Mattingly (6 IP, 2 H, 7 strikeouts) and reliever Maddox Poole (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K) combined to shut out the Bruins for a Tri-County Confence victory at Ken Jenkins Field in Granville.

The Panthers had just four hits, two by Mattingly, who had an RBI triple and three runs scored. Johnathon Stunkel added a RBI double, and Poole had a sac fly.

Sandwich 15, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): The Indians put the game away with 10 runs in the fourth inning to put away a home win Tuesday.

Aden Tillman (two RBIs) and Dane Doyle (two walks) each went 2 for 3 for the Trojans.

Bureau Valley 10, Galva 0 (5 inn.): The Storm scored 10 runs on 11 hits and helped by four Galva errors en route to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in five innings in Manlius.

Logan Philhower led the Storm with a 3 for 3 day at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. Drake Taylor and Dakari Martin each went 2 for 3 with RBIs.

Winning pitcher Dylan Howlett pitched a three-hit shutout with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

IVC 19, Princeton 5 (6 inn.): The Tigers did all of their scoring in the second inning, but only after the Grey Ghosts scored eight in the first and two more in the top of the second.

Noah Morton led the Tigers with two hits. Braden Shaw went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Byron 3, Princeton 2: Princeton led on goals by Avah Kyle and Olivia Sandoval before Bryon battled back to win the battle of the Tigers in Byron.