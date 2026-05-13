Avah Oertel, Keely Lawson and Addy Perry power Princeton softball at Orion: Tuesday BCR roundup

Princeton short stop Jack Oester takes the throw to second base against IVC tuesday at Prather Field. The Grey Ghosts beat the Tigers 19-5. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Softball

Princeton 16, Orion 0 (4 inn.): The Tigresses scored early and often, making quick work of the Chargers in four innings in a Three Rivers Conference crossover Tuesday in Orion.

Avah Oertel went 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Keely Lawson (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Addy Perry (three RBIs) also homered, while Sylvie Rutledge went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Caroline Keutzer, Izzy Gibson (RBI) and Makayla Hecht added had two hits each.

St. Bede 18, Putnam County 5: The Bruins scored 18 runs on 18 hits in a Tri-County Conference rout Tuesday in Granville.

Lily Bosnich, who scored four runs with an RBI, Ava Balestri, who powered up for two home runs and a double with five RBIs, and Leah Griggs led the St. Bede hit parade with 3-for-3 games. Emma Slingsby (four RBIs), winning pitcher Hannah Heiberger (RBI), Macy Strauch (two RBIs) and Jillian Pinter (two RBIS) added two hits apiece.

Erie-Prophetstown 18, Hall 1 (3 inn.): The Panthers needed just three innings to put the mercy rule in effect, scoring 18 runs on 12 hits for a Three Rivers East win in Prophetstown.

Sydney Mautino had Hall’s lone hit.

Baseball

Putnam County 5, St. Bede 0: Starting pitcher Traxton Mattingly (6 IP, 2 H, 7 strikeouts) and reliever Maddox Poole (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K) combined to shut out the Bruins for a Tri-County Confence victory at Ken Jenkins Field in Granville.

The Panthers had just four hits, two by Mattingly, who had an RBI triple and three runs scored. Johnathon Stunkel added a RBI double, and Poole had a sac fly.

IVC 19, Princeton 5 (6 inn.): The Tigers did all of their scoring in the second inning, but only after the Grey Ghosts scored eight in the first and two more in the top of the second Tuesday at Prather Field.

Noah Morton led the Tigers with two hits, while Braden Shaw went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Byron 3, Princeton 2: Princeton led on goals by Avah Kyle and Olivia Sandoval before Bryon battled back to win the battle of the two Tigers Tuesday in Byron.