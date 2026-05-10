Seneca boys track second at Genoa; Chloe Carmona scores 5 for Ottawa girls soccer: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys track and field

Seneca runner-up at G-K Invitational: At Genoa on Saturday, Seneca was the team runner-up behind champion Hinckley-Big Rock, Sandwich placed fifth, Somonauk/Leland came in ninth and Newark placed 13th of 14 competing teams at the Genoa-Kingston Invitational.

Seneca’s top individual finish was a runner-up effort of 6.30 meters from Matt Stach in the long jump.

Sandwich’s Jacob Ross (4.42 in the pole vault), Somonauk/Leland’s Landin Stillwell (4:30.99 in the 1,600-meter run) and the Bobcats’ 4x800 relay team of Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Caden Hamer and Gunnar Swenson (8:11.42) secured first-place finishes.

Girls track and field

Seneca third at G-K Invitational: At Genoa, Seneca placed third, Sandwich seventh, Somonauk/Leland 12th and Newrk tied for 16th in a field of 17 teams at the Genoa-Kingston Invitational.

Sandwich’s Alayla Harris (16.17 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles), Seneca’s Lila Coleman (1:00.03 in the 400; 5.06 meters in the long jump), Sandwich’s Sunny Weber (4:47.24 in the 1,600) and Somonauk/Leland’s Alexis Punsalan (3.51 in the pole vault) brought home event victories on the day.

Ottawa's Chloe Carmona (Brian Hoxsey)

Girls soccer

Ottawa 9, DePue/Hall 0: At King Field, the host Pirates (14-4) received five goals from Chloe Carmona in a nonconference shutout of the Little Giants to move 10 matches above .500.

Allison Power added a goal and an assist each, with Georgia Kirkpatrick notching two goals and one assist for the victors. Taylor Brandt had the Pirates’ other goal.

Rosary 6, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the host Indians (1-15) fell in nonconference action.

Softball

St. Bede 21, Newark 8 (6 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (11-13) dropped the nonconference affair to the Bedans despite taking a brief lead thanks to a five-run second inning.

Newark leadoff batter Zoey Carlson was 4 for 4 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs to spearhead her team’s attack. Rylie Carlson, LeAnn Monsess and Sadie Pottinger (one RBI) added two hits apiece in support of losing pitcher Kelsey Morel.

Amboy 12, Earlville 2 (6 inn.): At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (10-9) managed just four hits – one an Addie Scherer double – in a nonconference defeat.

Samantha Knauf provided Earlville’s lone RBI. Riley Kelly (6 IP, 6 ER, 7 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Baseball

Marquette 3, Unity 2; Marquette 6, Unity 0: At Tolono, the visiting Crusders (25-1) swept the nonconference doubleheader between state-ranked ballclubs behind strong pitching from Anthony Couch (win, 6 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) and Alec Novotney (save, 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K) in the opener and Easton DeBernardi (win, 6.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K) and Novotney (0.1 IP, 0 R, 0 K) in the afternoon cap.

DeBernardi blasted a two-run homer and Jaxsen Higgins a solo shot to account for the Cru’s runs in the opener, Beau Thompson adding a two-hit performance. DeBernardi added another homer and three RBIs in the second game, with Novotney chipping in a single, a double and a run batted in.

Sandwich 11, Oregon 4: At Oregon, the visiting Indians (14-13-1) picked up the nonconference victory with Brody Cole (5 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) notching the win on the mound.

Nick Michalek tripled and drove in a run, Braden Behringer singled, doubled and tallied three RBIs, and Griffin Somlock provided two hits and three RBis for Sandwich.

St. Bede 10, Newark 0 (6 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (8-14) were shut out, managing just five hits – one an Eastin McBroom double.

Colin Shields (5.1 IP, 4 ER, 4 K) took the pitching loss.