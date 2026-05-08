Ottawa baseball surges past Sycamore: The Times Thursday roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 9, Sycamore 6: At King Field, the Pirates exploded for all of their runs in the bottom of the sixth in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Spartans on Thursday.

Adam Swanson had three hits, including a grand slam, and drove in four runs for Ottawa (11-11-1, 6-5). Jake Torrez, Colt Bryson and Aleixo Fernandez added RBIs. Noah Marvin (2 IP, 1 H) earned the win in relief of Swanson (5 IP, 10 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K).

El Paso-Gridley 10, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: At El Paso, the Warriors scored a run in the first, but the Titans took the lead for good with two in the bottom of the inning.

Losing pitcher Brayden Matsko (triple) and Brezdyn Simons (two RBIs) each had two hits for WFC.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 18, Seneca 0 (4 inn.): At Roanoke, the host Rockets scored six runs in the opening inning in the Tri-County Conference victory over the Fighting Irish (10-13, 5-8).

Brant Roe, Landyn Ramsey, Griffin Hougas and Grady Hall each singled for Seneca.

Yorkville Christian 9, Serena 2: At Serena, the visiting Mustangs scored four times in both the second and fourth innings in the victory over the Huskers (11-7).

Nate Kelley had Serena’s lone RBI while Payton Twait (4 IP, 3 ER, 6 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Aurora Christian 17, Somonauk 3 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the visiting Eagles scored six in the first and seven in the second in the win over the Bobcats (12-7).

Connor Knutson had two of Somonauk’s three hits, while Tristan Reed suffered the loss on the mound.

Coal City 15, Newark 5 (6 inn.): At Coal City, the Coalers plated seven runs in the first in the win over the Norsemen (8-12).

Toby Steffen hit a solo homer, Jacob Seyller had two hits and Liam Begovac drove home a pair of runs for Newark.

Dwight 9, Midland 4: At Dwight, Joey Starks doubled twice, tripled and drove in three runs to help lead the Trojans (16-9, 9-7) to the TCC win over the Timberwolves.

Ayden Collom, Kayden Wood, Maddox DeLong and Ethan Pakula each added RBIs. Evan Cox (7 IP, 3 ER, 7 K) earned the win.

Fieldcrest 15, Fisher 2 (5 inn.): At Wenona, the Knights (10-11, 6-4) scored five time in the first to jumpstart the Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Bunnies.

Layten Gerdes (home run, five RBIs), Lucas May (double, RBI), Noah Anson (double, RBI) and Caleb Hartley (RBI) each had two hits for Fieldcrest. Drew Overocker doubled and knocked in three. Gerdes (5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) also earned the pitching victory.

Boys track and field

Streator places 5th at ICE meet: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs finished fifth at the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet.

LA Moton (high jump), Andrew Warwick (pole vault) and the 4X200 relay squad of Xzavier Glass, Jesus Martinez, Garritt Benstine, Jon Davis all claimed titles.

Somonauk places 3rd at LTC meet: At Waterman, the Bobcats scored 106 points to finish behind only Indian Creek (134) and Hinckley-Big Rock (128) in the Little Ten Conference meet.

Newark (42) was fifth, Earlville (16) sixth and Serena (2) eighth.

Somonauk received winning efforts from Gunnar Swenson (800), Landin Stillwell (1600, 3200), as well as the 4X400 (Swenson, Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Karter Nelson) and 4X800 (Stillwell, Brockway, Swenson, Caden Hamer) relay teams.

Girls track and field

Ottawa 2nd at I-8 Conference meet: At Rochelle, the Pirates scored 98 points to finish behind only champion Sycamore in the Interstate 8 Conference meet.

Isabella Markey (300-meter hurdles) and Karsyn Moore (high jump) each placed first, while Keelin Gross (shot put) and the 4X100 relay team of Moore, Trinity Casas, Savannah Markey and Daisy Rabadan finished second.

Streator finishes 7th at ICE meet: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs’ Kinslee Sweeden (discus) and the 4X100 relay team of Savannah Mills, Elizabeth Davis, Katherine Pierce and Lydia Gallik led the way with third-place finishes.

Somonauk finishes runner-up at LTC meet: At Waterman, the Bobcats scored 124 points to finish only behind Indian Creek (146) at the Little Ten Conference meet.

Serena (82) placed third, Newark (38) sixth, and Earlville (6) seventh.

Somonauk victories came from Ella Roberts (100, 200, long jump), Salena Norris (shot put), Alexis Punsalan (pole vault) and the 4X100 relay team of Mia Bennett, Abigail Hohmann, Alexa Larson and Roberts.

Serena’s Finley Jobst won both the 1,600 and 3,200.

The Newark 4X200 relay squad of Kyla Wesseh, Makenzie Doss, Mandy Winninger and Nora Johnson ran to victory.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 7, Wilmington 2: At King Field, the Pirates’ Chloe Carmona scored five goals to help lead her team to victory.

Georgia Kirkpatrick had two goals and two assists, Allison Power added an assist, and keepers Shaelyn Miller and Kyrah Morey shared time in net for Ottawa (13-4).

Softball

Beecher 1, Ottawa 0: At Beecher, the Bobcats scored the lone run in the game in the fourth inning in the win over the Pirates (16-8).

Bobbi Snook, Rylee Harsted, Reese Purcell and Kennedy Kane all singled for Ottawa. Addie Russell (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) took the loss.

Eureka 12, Streator 2 (6 inn.): At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs dropped to 4-20 on the season with the loss to the Hornets.

Ava Glisson singled and doubled for two of Streator’s four hits, while Morgan Kostal and Natayla Solis recorded RBIs. Raegan Morgan was the losing pitcher.

Marquette 10, Putnam County 2: At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders’ Kinley Rick fired a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the TCC victory over the Panthers.

Marquette (21-5, 11-2) - which scored four times in the first - was led by two hits each by Rick (double, two RBIs), Chloe Thrush (double) and Taylor Gammons (double, three RBIs).

Seneca 17, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Washburn, the Fighting Irish (28-1, 14-0) exploded for 13 runs in the first in the TCC win over the Wildcats.

Graysen Provance (double, RBI) had four hits for Seneca, while Emma Mino (double, two RBIs), Lexie Buis (double, four RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (two doubles, three RBIs) each had three hits. Camryn Stecken (RBI) and Tess Krull (home run, three RBIs) each had two hits. Pfeifer (4 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 10 K) earned the win in the circle.

Midland 11, Dwight 3: At Dwight, the Trojans fell to 6-16 overall and 4-11 in TCC play with the loss to the Timberwolves.

McKenna Woodcock smacked a solo home run for Dwight, while losing pitcher Madi Ely (double; 7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K) and Taylor Frobish each had an RBI.

Sandwich 14, Woodstock 9: At Woodstock, the Indians erupted for nine runs in the top of the seventh in the Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Kendal Petre (double, two RBIs) and Abigail Johnson (double, home run, five RBIs) each had three hits for Sandwich, while Coraline Stevens (two doubles, three RBIs) and Karlie Hardekopf (two doubles, RBI) each had two hits. Johnson (win, 5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and Petre (2 IP, 2 K) shared efforts in the circle.

Somonauk/Leland 12, Aurora Christian 2 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (10-9) plated three runs in the first and six in the second in the win over the Eagles.

MacKenna McMahan (two doubles, three RBIs) and Kira Barnes (two RBIs) each had two hits for S/L while Jayden Secor doubled. Brielle Deacon (win, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) and Kaydence Eade (1 IP, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Coal City 15, Newark 9: At Newark, the visiting Coalers scored eight runs in the first in the triumph over the Norsemen (11-11).

Rylie Carlson (home run, two RBIs) had three hits for Newark while Brooklyn Wallin (two RBIs), Cayla Pottinger (home run, two RBIs) and LeAnn Monsess (double) each had two hits.