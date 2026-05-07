Mendota to take over YMCA branch operations from Illinois Valley organization

Mendota Mayor Dave Boelk read aloud a letter of intent to be sent to the IV YMCA from the City of Mendota at the Monday, May 4 meeting of the Mendota City Council. (Tom Collins)

Mendota will take over operations of its YMCA branch after the Illinois Valley YMCA announced it will stop funding and managing the facility later this year.

Mendota Mayor Dave Boelk presented a letter of intent at the Monday, May 4 City Council meeting. City Attorney Michael Guilfoyle said a separate ordinance will be required to officially bring the Mendota branch under city management.

Under the proposed agreement, the Illinois Valley YMCA will transfer the facility and furnishings to Mendota for $1 to satisfy legal requirements. Until the transfer is complete, all revenues from the Mendota branch — including fees, donations and sponsorships — will be deposited into a separate account controlled by branch staff and the board, not transferred to YMCA accounts.

“There are no mortgages, liens, or any other encumbrances on the land, furnishings or equipment,” the letter states.

The city’s takeover preserves the YMCA’s presence in Mendota and ensures continuity of services during the transition.