The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Belle Markey

After your 429 online votes were counted, last week’s Times Athlete of the Week winner with 281 votes was Ottawa girls track and field’s Belle Markey.

Markey continued her strong outdoor season by breaking the Ottawa High School record in the 100-meter hurdles during a first-place finish at La Salle.

Also on the ballot last week were runner-up Nate Kelley (Serena baseball), MacKenna McMahan (Somonauk/Leland softball) and Graham Meister (Dwight boys track and field).

This week’s ballot went online Monday and is accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Track & Field: Minooka IHSA 3A Sectional MAY 08 Ottawa's Bella Markey competes in the 300-meter hurdles during the 2025 3A Minooka Sectional last May. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Markey: My nickname is Belle. I don’t really ever hear anyone call me by my name anymore.

How old were you when you started competing in track and field, and what got you into the sport?

Markey: I started track my freshman year of high school, but I didn’t do hurdles until my sophomore year. I got into the sport because I wanted to improve my overall athleticism and try something new in high school.

You’ve excelled in the hurdles this season, including breaking the school record in the 100 hurdles a couple weeks ago in La Salle. What do you enjoy about that event?

Markey: I enjoy hurdles because it’s always a challenge, and the progress is always changing. But once you get the hang of things it’s so fun, and all the girls you get to run with are always so nice.

The season is winding down with conference and sectional meets on the near horizon. What are your goals for this final stretch of the season?

Markey: Enjoy all that is left of the season and make my last few meets the best, because I won’t be running again after high school.

What are a few of your favorite track facilities you’ve gotten the chance to compete at?

Markey: My favorite track facility that I have had the chance to compete at is L-P’s and Morris’ track.

What’s your ideal pre-meet meal? What about after a meet?

Markey: My ideal pre-meet snack is a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher from Starbucks. After a meet, I want a large fry from McDonald’s.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Markey: “It Ends with Us.” I have seen it probably 10 times. It’s my favorite movie.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Markey: The teammate that makes me laugh the most is Charli [Stoudt, Ottawa’s high jumper], but everyone makes me laugh and makes track so much more enjoyable.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Markey: If I could see any artist, it would be Megan Moroney in a big city like New York.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Markey: We would go to Olive Garden so we could get unlimited breadsticks and salad. I would also get rigatoni with meat sauce.

Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?

Markey: I would get a hotdog.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Markey: After high school, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College to continue my volleyball career while majoring in nursing.