Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

2026 Bureau County Junior High Track & Field champions

The LaMoille 8th grade 4x200 relay of Cali Kubat, Olivia Ultch, Claire Drummer and Dakota Wendelken captured the Bureau County championship with a time of 2:03.45.

The LaMoille 8th grade 4x200 relay of Cali Kubat, Olivia Ultch, Claire Drummer and Dakota Wendelken captured the Bureau County championship with a time of 2:03.45. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s a look of the 2026 Bureau County Junior High Track & Field at the champions from Saturday’s meet in Princeton:

8th grade girls

EventNameTime/distance
Shot putStella Stimpson (Lam)30-3 3/4
DiscusStella Stimpson (Lam)80-6 1/2
High jumpLydia Kyle (PL)4-7
Long jumpElizabeth Keutzer (PL)14-1 1/4
Pole vaultElizabeth Keutzer (PL)6-11 3/4
100Vivianna Mautino (SV)14.19
200Vivianna Mautino (SV)29.56
400Lydia Kyle (PL)1:09.51
800Tessa Thornton (PL)3:02.57
1600Lydia Kyle (PL)8:05.97
100 HLydia Kyle (PL)18.10
4x100Princeton Logan1:00.16
4x200LaMoille2:03.45
4x400Bureau Valley4:51.28
SMR 1600Bureau Valley5:42.38

Relay names: 4x100 - Princeton (Schlender, Cano, Anderson, Gibson); 4x200 - LaMoille (Kubat, Ultch, Drummer, Wendelken); 4x400 - BV (Wilt, Crownover, Galassi, Buckley); SMR 1600 - BV (Schail, Johnson, Peterson, Wiggim)

Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 178, 2. BV 82, 3. Ladd 49, 4. LaMoille 40, 5. SV JFK 24, 6. Neponset 12, 7. DePue 10, 8. PCA 7, 9. Malden 6

8th grade boys

EventNameTime/distance
Shot putJohnathan Luaisa (Ld)43-0
DiscusEthan Turpen (PL)142-11 3/4
High jumpTalin Bland (Ld)5-1
Long jumpCarson Sommers (PL)16-10
Pole vaultTheo Bonuccu (PL)8-0
100Kameron Baumgartner (PL)12.55
200Kameron Baumgartner (PL)24.60
400Christopher Morris (BV)59.18
800Sawyer Humphries (BV)2:26.84
1600Lincoln Ledergerber (BV)5:59.09
4x100Bureau Valley46.61
4x200Bureau Valley1:59.22
4x400Bureau Valley4:29.28
SMR 1600Spring Valley4:54.72

Relay names: 4x100 - BV (Ch, Ioder, Humphries, Ca. Ioder, Brady); 4x200 - BV (Waites, Crownover, Warkins, Doty); 4x400 - BV (Brady, Ledergerber, Ca. Ioder, Morris); SMR 1600 - SV (Curiel, Penaloza-Morales, Gabler, Arnold)

Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 163, 2. BV 127, 3. Ladd 60, 4. SV JFK 37, 5. DePue 19, 6. PCA 7. Malden 1 Neponset 1

7th grade girls

EventNameTime/distance
Shot putEmma Sterling (Lam)24-1 1/4
DiscusDevlyn Trumbauer (Ld)69-9 3/4
High jumpMacie Munson (PL)4-0 3/4
Long jumpKinley Gruber (BV)14-4 3/4
Pole vaultHattie Dye (PL)5-6
100Halleigh Willis (SV)15.21
200Halleigh Willis (SV)30.76
400Lauren Driscoll (PL)1:11.55
800Briinuh DePauw (PL)2:46.21
1,600Briinuh DePauw (PL)6:16.22
100 HHarper Lannen (Ld)19.21
4x100Spring Valley1:05.6
4x200Princeton Logan2:05.78
4x400Bureau Valley4:41.90
SMR 1600Bureau Valley4:56.01

Relay names: 4x100 - SV (Morales, Gutierez, McSherry, Garcia); 4x200 - PL (Lambert, Gutshall, Brown, Munson); 4x400 - BV (Benavidez, Goossens, Endress, Gruber); SMR 1600 - BV (Benavidez, Goossens, Endress, Gruber)

Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 140, 2. Ladd 60, 3 BV 55, 4. LaMoille 50, 5. SV JFK 38, 6. PCA 29, 7. Neponset 18, 8. Malden 9, DePue 2

8th grade boys

EventNameTime/distance
Shot putRobert Comer (PL)36-11 3/4
DiscusBennett Thompson (SV)99-0 1/2
High jumpCash Raes (Nep)4-7
Long jumpHunter Droysen (PL)15-6 1/2
Pole vaultColin Schultz (PL)6-0
100Jeff Ponsetti (SV)14.05
200Jase Perez (Malden)27.25
400Gio Sosa (DePue)1:06.49
800Joel Salazar (Malden)2:42.24
1,600Jase Caracheo (SV)5:54.75
100 HurdlesChaise Raef (Ld)18.83
4x100Spring Valley56.68
4x200Spring Valley2:05.37
4x400Princeton4:48.67
SMR 1600Spring Valley4:54.72

Relay names: 4x100 - SV (Baltikauski, Ponsetti, Arellano, Thompson); 4x200 - SV (B. Foster, P. Foster, Loya, Diab); 4x400 - PL (Cochran, Ozburn, Gutshall, Waca); SMR 1600 - SV (P. Foster, Ponsetti, Arellano, Baltikauski)

Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 133, 2. SV JFK 130, 3. DePue 40, 4. Ladd 35, 5. Malden 31, 6. Neponset 26, 7. PCA 14, 8. BV 55, 4. LaMoille 50, 5.

BCRBCR Sports
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL