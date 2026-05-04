2026 Bureau County Junior High Track & Field champions

Here’s a look of the 2026 Bureau County Junior High Track & Field at the champions from Saturday’s meet in Princeton:
8th grade girls
|Event
|Name
|Time/distance
|Shot put
|Stella Stimpson (Lam)
|30-3 3/4
|Discus
|Stella Stimpson (Lam)
|80-6 1/2
|High jump
|Lydia Kyle (PL)
|4-7
|Long jump
|Elizabeth Keutzer (PL)
|14-1 1/4
|Pole vault
|Elizabeth Keutzer (PL)
|6-11 3/4
|100
|Vivianna Mautino (SV)
|14.19
|200
|Vivianna Mautino (SV)
|29.56
|400
|Lydia Kyle (PL)
|1:09.51
|800
|Tessa Thornton (PL)
|3:02.57
|1600
|Lydia Kyle (PL)
|8:05.97
|100 H
|Lydia Kyle (PL)
|18.10
|4x100
|Princeton Logan
|1:00.16
|4x200
|LaMoille
|2:03.45
|4x400
|Bureau Valley
|4:51.28
|SMR 1600
|Bureau Valley
|5:42.38
Relay names: 4x100 - Princeton (Schlender, Cano, Anderson, Gibson); 4x200 - LaMoille (Kubat, Ultch, Drummer, Wendelken); 4x400 - BV (Wilt, Crownover, Galassi, Buckley); SMR 1600 - BV (Schail, Johnson, Peterson, Wiggim)
Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 178, 2. BV 82, 3. Ladd 49, 4. LaMoille 40, 5. SV JFK 24, 6. Neponset 12, 7. DePue 10, 8. PCA 7, 9. Malden 6
8th grade boys
|Event
|Name
|Time/distance
|Shot put
|Johnathan Luaisa (Ld)
|43-0
|Discus
|Ethan Turpen (PL)
|142-11 3/4
|High jump
|Talin Bland (Ld)
|5-1
|Long jump
|Carson Sommers (PL)
|16-10
|Pole vault
|Theo Bonuccu (PL)
|8-0
|100
|Kameron Baumgartner (PL)
|12.55
|200
|Kameron Baumgartner (PL)
|24.60
|400
|Christopher Morris (BV)
|59.18
|800
|Sawyer Humphries (BV)
|2:26.84
|1600
|Lincoln Ledergerber (BV)
|5:59.09
|4x100
|Bureau Valley
|46.61
|4x200
|Bureau Valley
|1:59.22
|4x400
|Bureau Valley
|4:29.28
|SMR 1600
|Spring Valley
|4:54.72
Relay names: 4x100 - BV (Ch, Ioder, Humphries, Ca. Ioder, Brady); 4x200 - BV (Waites, Crownover, Warkins, Doty); 4x400 - BV (Brady, Ledergerber, Ca. Ioder, Morris); SMR 1600 - SV (Curiel, Penaloza-Morales, Gabler, Arnold)
Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 163, 2. BV 127, 3. Ladd 60, 4. SV JFK 37, 5. DePue 19, 6. PCA 7. Malden 1 Neponset 1
7th grade girls
|Event
|Name
|Time/distance
|Shot put
|Emma Sterling (Lam)
|24-1 1/4
|Discus
|Devlyn Trumbauer (Ld)
|69-9 3/4
|High jump
|Macie Munson (PL)
|4-0 3/4
|Long jump
|Kinley Gruber (BV)
|14-4 3/4
|Pole vault
|Hattie Dye (PL)
|5-6
|100
|Halleigh Willis (SV)
|15.21
|200
|Halleigh Willis (SV)
|30.76
|400
|Lauren Driscoll (PL)
|1:11.55
|800
|Briinuh DePauw (PL)
|2:46.21
|1,600
|Briinuh DePauw (PL)
|6:16.22
|100 H
|Harper Lannen (Ld)
|19.21
|4x100
|Spring Valley
|1:05.6
|4x200
|Princeton Logan
|2:05.78
|4x400
|Bureau Valley
|4:41.90
|SMR 1600
|Bureau Valley
|4:56.01
Relay names: 4x100 - SV (Morales, Gutierez, McSherry, Garcia); 4x200 - PL (Lambert, Gutshall, Brown, Munson); 4x400 - BV (Benavidez, Goossens, Endress, Gruber); SMR 1600 - BV (Benavidez, Goossens, Endress, Gruber)
Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 140, 2. Ladd 60, 3 BV 55, 4. LaMoille 50, 5. SV JFK 38, 6. PCA 29, 7. Neponset 18, 8. Malden 9, DePue 2
8th grade boys
|Event
|Name
|Time/distance
|Shot put
|Robert Comer (PL)
|36-11 3/4
|Discus
|Bennett Thompson (SV)
|99-0 1/2
|High jump
|Cash Raes (Nep)
|4-7
|Long jump
|Hunter Droysen (PL)
|15-6 1/2
|Pole vault
|Colin Schultz (PL)
|6-0
|100
|Jeff Ponsetti (SV)
|14.05
|200
|Jase Perez (Malden)
|27.25
|400
|Gio Sosa (DePue)
|1:06.49
|800
|Joel Salazar (Malden)
|2:42.24
|1,600
|Jase Caracheo (SV)
|5:54.75
|100 Hurdles
|Chaise Raef (Ld)
|18.83
|4x100
|Spring Valley
|56.68
|4x200
|Spring Valley
|2:05.37
|4x400
|Princeton
|4:48.67
|SMR 1600
|Spring Valley
|4:54.72
Relay names: 4x100 - SV (Baltikauski, Ponsetti, Arellano, Thompson); 4x200 - SV (B. Foster, P. Foster, Loya, Diab); 4x400 - PL (Cochran, Ozburn, Gutshall, Waca); SMR 1600 - SV (P. Foster, Ponsetti, Arellano, Baltikauski)
Team scores: 1. Princeton Logan 133, 2. SV JFK 130, 3. DePue 40, 4. Ladd 35, 5. Malden 31, 6. Neponset 26, 7. PCA 14, 8. BV 55, 4. LaMoille 50, 5.