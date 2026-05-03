Seneca baseball wins 9-inning marathon; Irish softball wins a pair: The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 11, Putnam Co. 10 (9 inn.): At Granville on Saturday, the visiting Fighting Irish (8-12 overall, 3-7 Tri-County) won a conference marathon. Seneca scored twice in the seventh to force extra innings, once in the eighth matched by the host Panthers and one final run in the top of the ninth – Griffin Hougas drawing a leadoff walk and eventually coming in on a passed ball –that held up for the victory.

Jace Mitchell delivered three singles and an RBI and Cody Clennon two hits in six at-bats for the victors. Grady Hall (3⅔ IP, 1 ER, 2 K) earned the win with hitless relief for starter Mitchell (4 IP, 6 ER, 4 K).

Softball

Seneca 10, Princeton 4; Seneca 16, Bloomington Central Catholic 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish bounced back from their first loss of the season with a pair of round-robin victories.

Tessa Krull (4 IP, 0 R, 10 K) twirled a four-inning perfect game in the win over BCC, aiding her cause with a 3-for-3 game at the plate with a single, a double, a home run and four runs batted in. Lexie Buis (two hits, two RBIs), Hayden Pfeifer (two hits, two RBIs) and Kaylee Klinker (two hits, one RBI) also paced the Seneca attack.

Versus Princeton, Emma Mino (3 for 3, two RBIs), Pfeifer (1 for 3, two RBIs) and Krull (2 for 4, two RBIs) all homered, while Ameliah Weber (2 for 4) doubled twice. Provance (3 for 4, one RBI) also had a strong effort in support of winning pitcher Pfeifer (6 IP, 4 ER, 4 K).

Tessa Krull (J.T. Pedelty)

Midland 10, Earlville 2: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (8-7) dropped the nonconfernce ballgame to the Timberwolves, getting out-hit 12-6.

Addie Scherer (two RBIs) and Savana Lawton each provided two of Earlville’s hits. Riley Kelly (3.1 IP, 8 ER, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss, relieved effectively by Addie Scherer (3.2 IP, 1 ER, 6 K).

Sycamore 15, Sandwich 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians (12-10) were competitive until a 10-run top of the third for Sycamore.

Makenzie Hemmingsen drove in Sandwich’s lone run. Abigail Johnson (5 IP, 7 ER, 0 K) was dealt the pitching defeat.