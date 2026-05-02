Ottawa baseball falls in extras at Schweickert Stadium: The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Plainfield South 6, Ottawa 5 (9 inn.): At Schweickert Stadium in Peru on Friday evening, the Cougars scored three times in the seventh and then plated the winning run in the ninth to top the Pirates (9-10-1), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Adam Swanson (double, RBI, stolen base), Rizon Contreras (RBI) and Lucas Farabaugh (RBI) all had two hits for Ottawa. Colt Bryson and Brendyn Fuchs added an RBI each. Starter George Shumway (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), Bryson (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) and Noah Marvin (loss, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) all shared mound duties for the Pirates.

Roanoke-Benson/L-W 13, WFC 3 (5 inn.): At Dozer Park in Peoria, the Warriors (0-14 overall, 0-13 Tri-County) fell at the home of the Class A Peoria Chiefs.

Brezdyn Simons (1.2 IP, 5 ER, 1 K) and Noah Lopez (3.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) took the mound for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell. Nolan Price singled and doubled, with Blaine Bates tallying a run batted in.

Newark 10, Indian Creek 0: At Newark, the Norsemen’s Toby Steffen and Colin Shields combined on a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the Little Ten Conference win over the Timberwolves.

Jimmy Kath was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, David Ulrich 2 for 5 with two runs scored, and Eastin McBroom drove in two runs for Newark (7-10, 6-2).

St. Bede 14, Dwight 2 (5 inn.): At Peru, the visiting Trojans (14-9 overall, 7-7 Tri-County) fell behind 7-1 after one inning.

Evan Cox singled, doubled and drove home a run in support of losing pitcher Ayden Collom (0.2 IP, 5 ER, 1 K).

Fieldcrest 10, Heyworth 0 (6 inn.): At Heyworth, the visiting Knights (9-10 overall, 5-4 Heart of Illinois) led throughout thanks to a four-run first inning followed by a four-run second.

Layten Gerdes and Drew Overocker each provided two hits and two RBIs for Fieldcrest, Zach Overocker also drove home two runs, and Noah Anson tripled and drove home three. Drew Overocker (6 IP, 0 R, 7 K) tossed the shortened four-hit shutout.

Softball

Heyworth 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): At Heyworth, the visiting Knights (0-12 overall, 0-9 Heart of Illinois) received a double from leadoff hitter TeriLynn Timmerman and an RBI single off the bat of MaKayla Myer.

Newark 22, Putnam Co. 5 (5 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Norsemen (10-9) exploded for a dozen runs in the top of the second on their way to the nonconference win.

Cayla Pottinger (5 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) was the winning pitcher. Zoey Carlson (4 for 4, two RBIs, four runs scored), Brooklyn Wallin (3 for 4, four RBIs), Rylie Carlson (2 for 3, four RBIs) and LeAnn Monsess (2 for 3, two RBIs) spearheaded Newark’s 14-hit attack.

Girls track and field

Strong showings for Ottawa at Sterling: At the Sterling Relays, the Pirates 4x400 relay team of Kendall Justice, Isabella Markey, Sophia Hart, Karsyn Moore led the way with a second-place finish in a time of 4 minutes, 22.37 seconds.

Both the 4x100 (Moore, Savannah Markey, Daisy Rabadan, Trinity Casas, 51.44 seconds) and 4x200 (Savannah Markey, Casas, Rabadan, Moore, 1:51.37) relays each placed third.

Isabella Markey (100 hurdles, 4th, 16.87; 300 hurdles, 5th, 51.57), Gwen Jimenez (shot put, 4th, 10.07 meters) and Casas (long jump, 3rd, 4.73) posted solid individual performances.

Seneca competes well in Monticello: At the Lady Sages Invitational, Fighting Irish senior Lila Coleman placed second in both the 200 (26.15) and 400 (59.50) while finishing third in the long jump (5.10).

Seneca also had solid performances from Emily Aldridge (pole vault, 2nd, 2.95), Avery Aldridge (pole vault, 3rd, 2.80), Lilly Pfeifer (100 hurdles, 4th, 16.64) and Elsa Douglas (triple jump, 5th, 10.06).

Boys track and field

Ottawa’s Liebhart wins title at Sterling: At the Sterling Relays, the Pirates’ Joey Liebhart finished in first place in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 39.65 to lead the way.

Also for Ottawa, Bryar Baxter placed third in the pole vault (3.89) and Kaleb Hunt finished fourth in the long jump (6.15).

Seneca’s Maxwell places second in shot at Oswego: At the Roger Wilcox Invitational, Irish senior Zebadiah Maxwell finished second in the shot put (14.48) and fifth in the discus (40.38).

Seneca also received fine outings from Jesus Govea (discus, 3rd, 41.66), Matt Stach (long jump, 3rd, 6.30) and Trenton Powell (pole vault, 5th, 3.53).

The Irish 4X100 (Stach, Gunner Varland, Powell, Max Youngblood, 2nd, 45.67) and 4X800 (Callum Wright, James Zydron, Landon Hebel, Jaxson Finch, 4th, 9:40.66) relays teams ran well.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 7, Morris 0: At King Field, the Pirates, led by four goals from Chloe Carmona, topped the Warriors in the Interstate 8 Conference match.

Georgia Kirkpatrick (three assists), Taylor Brandt (one assist) and Elle McGrath also scored goals for Ottawa.